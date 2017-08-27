CPSO deploys high water team for issues related to Harvey

Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.More >>
Here is a list of storm-related closures around Southwest Louisiana:
Calcasieu Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness briefing regarding Tropical Storm Harvey.
A tornado watch is in effect until 2:00 am Monday. Parishes include Calcasieu, Cameron, Jefferson Davis, Vermilion, and Acadia. This watch means a tornado may be possible within these rain bands we are experiencing. If a tornado pops up, it is important to go inside and take cover immediately.
Harvey has now weakened to a tropical storm, but will now bring heavy and consistent rain through Southwest Louisiana. This will cause flash flooding in a few areas. A flash flood watch is in effect for today. Along with the heavy rain, isolated tornadoes are also possible. The rain chances are going up due to Harvey getting a little bit closer to our area.
