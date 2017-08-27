CPSO deploys high water team for issues related to Harvey

The Sheriff’s Office has deployed its high water team consisting of 32 deputies, numerous boats and high water vehicles. Sheriff Tony Mancuso has increased regular patrol by 50 percent, said Kim Myers, CPSO spokeswoman.

“We are expecting this to be a significant rain event for the next several days. We will have high water vehicles and boats staged in different areas within the parish, on both sides of the river. We are prepared to handle any flood-related calls we may receive,” Mancuso said.

If you find yourself in an emergency or trapped in your home and need help evacuating, or have any other weather-related issues, CPSO urges you to please call 911 or the Sheriff’s Office at 337-491-3700.

The Sheriff’s Office has also set up a call center for non-emergency calls. The number is 337-491-3846.

You can follow CPSO on Twitter @CalcasieuSO or on Facebook for continued updates and information.

