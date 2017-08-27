Calcasieu OEP urges residents to stay off roads

Officials with the Calcasieu Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness are asking residents to avoid travel for the duration of the heavy rainfall caused by Tropical Storm Harvey, according to the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury.

As of 1:00 p.m. Sunday, August 27, numerous roads had become impassable in the parish due to the heavy rains.

Forecasts are calling for the likelihood of 10 inches of rain to fall over the next two days.

Residents are reminded that most deaths during flooding events occur in vehicles, according to CPPJ.

Parish Public Works Crews are working to keep ditches and waterways clear and closing roads as they become impassable, according to CPPJ.

Residents with emergency needs should call 911.

Official information is available by signing up for voice, text or email messaging by visiting www.calcashout.com. Official information is also available at www.cppj.net or on the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury facebook page. www.facebook.com/CalcasieuParishPoliceJury.

