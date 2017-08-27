LCPD urging residents not to drive due to flooded roads

A flash flood warning has been issued for Calcasieu and Cameron parishes. Some locations include Lake Charles, Vinton, Westlake, Iowa, Grand Lake, Starks and Moss Bluff. Up to two inches have already fallen with an additional in the rainfall from yesterday. An additional four to ten inches is expected for today within the warned area. Heavy rain will continue through today and tonight from the rain bands from Harvey. The warning is in effect until 2:45.