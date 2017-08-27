Tornado Watch in Effect - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Tornado Watch in Effect

A tornado watch has been issued

A tornado watch is in effect until 2:00 am Monday.

Parishes include Calcasieu, Cameron, Jefferson Davis, Vermilion, and Acadia.

This watch means a tornado may be possible within these rain bands we are experiencing. 

If a tornado pops up, it is important to go inside and take cover immediately. 

