Tornado Watch in Effect

A tornado watch is in effect until 2:00 am Monday.
Parishes include Calcasieu, Cameron, Jefferson Davis, Vermilion, and Acadia.
This watch means a tornado may be possible within these rain bands we are experiencing.
If a tornado pops up, it is important to go inside and take cover immediately.
