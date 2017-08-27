Calcasieu Parish schools closed Monday due to weather

Here is a list of storm-related closures around Southwest Louisiana:More >>
The Lake Charles Police Department says that most roads are flooding in downtown Lake Charles and surrounding areas. LCPD urges drivers to not travel unless absolutely necessary.
Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.
A flash flood warning has been issued for Calcasieu and Cameron parishes. Some locations include Lake Charles, Vinton, Westlake, Iowa, Grand Lake, Starks and Moss Bluff. Up to two inches have already fallen with an additional in the rainfall from yesterday. An additional four to ten inches is expected for today within the warned area. Heavy rain will continue through today and tonight from the rain bands from Harvey. The warning is in effect until 2:45.
