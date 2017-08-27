Calcasieu Parish schools closed Monday due to weather

All Calcasieu Parish schools will be closed Monday, August 28 due to inclement weather, the Calcasieu Parish School Board announced Sunday.

Neither public nor private school students will have class.

"We will make day-by-day decisions and continue to provide updates by 5 p.m. daily via our website, social media sites, and local media agencies," said Holly Holland, CPSB spokeswoman.

Catholic Schools in Calcasieu Parish and Jennings will also be closed on Monday.

