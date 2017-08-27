Calcasieu Parish schools closed Monday due to weather - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Calcasieu Parish schools closed Monday due to weather

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
CPSB logo (Source: CPSB) CPSB logo (Source: CPSB)
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

All Calcasieu Parish schools will be closed Monday, August 28 due to inclement weather, the Calcasieu Parish School Board announced Sunday.

Neither public nor private school students will have class.

"We will make day-by-day decisions and continue to provide updates by 5 p.m. daily via our website, social media sites, and local media agencies," said Holly Holland, CPSB spokeswoman. 

Catholic Schools in Calcasieu Parish and Jennings will also be closed on Monday.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • LATEST CLOSURES: Hurricane Harvey

    LATEST CLOSURES: Hurricane Harvey

    Sunday, August 27 2017 2:46 PM EDT2017-08-27 18:46:28 GMT
    Projected Path (Source: KPLC)Projected Path (Source: KPLC)

    Here is a list of storm-related closures around Southwest Louisiana:

    More >>

    Here is a list of storm-related closures around Southwest Louisiana:

    More >>

  • LCPD urging residents not to drive due to flooded roads

    LCPD urging residents not to drive due to flooded roads

    Sunday, August 27 2017 2:16 PM EDT2017-08-27 18:16:38 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    The Lake Charles Police Department says that most roads are flooding in downtown Lake Charles and surrounding areas. LCPD urges drivers to not travel unless absolutely necessary. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    The Lake Charles Police Department says that most roads are flooding in downtown Lake Charles and surrounding areas. LCPD urges drivers to not travel unless absolutely necessary. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • LIVE BLOG: Continuing coverage of Hurricane Harvey

    LIVE BLOG: Continuing coverage of Hurricane Harvey

    Sunday, August 27 2017 2:08 PM EDT2017-08-27 18:08:51 GMT
    Hurricane HarveyHurricane Harvey

    Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.

    More >>

    Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly