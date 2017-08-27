Flash Flood Warning in Effect

A flash flood warning has been issued for Calcasieu and Cameron parishes.
Some locations include Lake Charles, Vinton, Westlake, Iowa, Grand Lake, Starks and Moss Bluff.
Up to two inches have already fallen today, with the additional rainfall from yesterday.
An additional four to ten inches is expected for today within the warned area.
Heavy rain will continue through today and tonight from the rain bands from Harvey.
The warning is in effect until 2:45 this afternoon.
