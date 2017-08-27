FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heavy rain throughout today due to Harvey; Flash flooding possible

Harvey has now weakened to a tropical storm, but will now bring heavy and consistent rain through southwest Louisiana. This will cause flash flooding in a few areas. A flash flood watch in effect for today. Along with the heavy rain, isolated tornadoes are also possible. The rain chances are going up due to Harvey getting a little bit closer to our area.



So, what will happen with Harvey this week? That answer is still not set in stone and the forecast is very likely to change. Harvey will stall inland today and remain in SE Texas for a few days then slowly move northeast toward Louisiana into next week. The big question is whether or not Harvey will move back out over the Gulf of Mexico before heading our way or will it remain over land the entire time. If Harvey remains over land our primary concern would be heavy rainfall and potential flooding along with the risk of isolated tornadoes. However, if Harvey moves over water it could strengthen and that means would could see a stronger storm moving toward Southwest Louisiana.



The more likely scenario is that Harvey stalls in Texas then slowly moves our way this week, without moving over the Gulf for long enough to strengthen. This will bring rainfall to our area along with the threat of isolated tornadoes, but no major impacts from wind or surge. Regardless of which scenario occurs, it is important not to focus on the exact path of the storm as the weather will be spread over a large area.



Rainfall will be the primary concern with widespread rain likely beginning today and continuing well into this week. Rainfall totals now through next Friday will range from at least 5 to 11 inches on average with locally higher amounts in excess of 15 inches possible. It is important to note that those numbers are a cumulative total over the next 7 days and not all of that will fall at one time. However, there could be times where the rainfall could be locally heavy and flooding could occur in a short amount of time.



Other impacts are not likely to be an issue in the scenario of a weaker version of Harvey moving over our area. Although it certainly could be breezy at times with winds in excess of 30 mph at times. That coupled with saturated ground could cause some trees to fall and that in turn could knock out some power in some area. But widespread damaging winds look unlikely. Although a few thunderstorms could potentially produce isolated tornadoes.



Bottom-line: The forecast is a little more certain than yesterday, but there is an amount of uncertainty. We are in no immediate danger now through today or tomorrow as Harvey will remain well to our south. The issues for us begin Monday and will get worse this week, and the biggest issue would be rainfall. Be sure to follow us for updates and listen to the advice of your local emergency managers.