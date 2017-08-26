Officials gather for fourth day of Harvey briefings

Saturday makes day four that the Calcasieu Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, and the National Weather Service continue their briefings on the status of Tropical Storm Harvey.

Harvey turning into a tropical storm was the biggest take away from Saturday's briefings, but even though it's weakening Southwest Louisiana residents need to be prepared for the rain that's coming.

Earlier Saturday morning Southwest Louisiana was expected to receive seven to 13 inches of rain over the week, but now that has lowered and we should expect around five to 12 inches.

The National Weather Service says they expect Harvey to weaken into a tropical depression by Monday, and that Harvey won't be coming back into the Gulf of Mexico.

Even though Southwest Louisiana is getting less rain that what was predicted this morning OEP director Dick Gremillion is still warning residents to be ready for the rain and flooding coming to our area.

"We're still going to get a lot of rain even though the storm is fizzling out over in Central Texas," said Gremillion. "We're still going to get some rain over between now and next week so same advice for people, clean your culverts, clean your catch basins. Make sure your ditches and all of your drainage's are clear of objects, and if there is things that you can't move let us know and we will send someone there to take a look at it."

OEP and the National Weather Service will be holding another set of briefings on Harvey Sunday.

