Inmates pack sandbags for SWLA residents

Thousands of sandbags were packaged and given out to the public Saturday at Burton Coliseum.

But instead of residents packing their own sandbags, it was inmates.

"We're seeing a lot of people needing sandbags," said Todd Parker with the Calcasieu Parish Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness.

So instead of residents packing their own bags, OHSEP was able to use inmates from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office trusty work program.

"Inmates from the sheriff's office (and) personal from the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury are all working together to fill sandbags and have them available to the citizens of Calcasieu Parish," said Parker.

Parker says allowing the inmates to help gives them a chance to give back.

"Being able to utilize the trustees helps us give back to the community," he said. "(It) helps them give back to the community and help our citizens keep their property safe during times like this."

Iowa resident Josh Buckminister was appreciative of the help.

"About 20 minutes ago I was going to have to fill up all my own bags, so it definitely makes a difference," said Buckminister.

But Parker hopes people take advantage of the help and stay prepared for what Tropical Storm Harvey will bring to our area.

"I would prefer people to be prepared than to wait until the last minute, so while we have the supplies available I suggest any of them come out that may need sandbags....go ahead and prepare for that," said Parker. "If it doesn't occur, we dodge a bullet."

To view a list of sandbag locations throughout Southwest Louisiana, click HERE.

