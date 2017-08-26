Mandatory evacuation in Cameron Parish updated to voluntary - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Mandatory evacuation in Cameron Parish updated to voluntary

By Josh White, Digital Content Producer
Cameron OHSEP logo (Source: Facebook) Cameron OHSEP logo (Source: Facebook)
CAMERON PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

As of 4:00 p.m. today, the evacuation order for areas of Cameron Parish issued Thursday has been updated to voluntary instead of mandatory, the Cameron Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness has announced.

There are no inundated roads at this time, but OHSEP is cautioning everyone about the potential for high water, road hazards, strong winds, and tornadoes that will still be present in Cameron.

"We appreciate everyone’s participation and patience during this event," Cameron OHSEP Director Danny Lavergne said in a statement. "We are thankful that we have been spared the anticipated impacts to Cameron Parish. Our thoughts and prayers are with those that have been severely impacted by Hurricane Harvey."

The Cameron Parish Police Jury hotline is still active to call for information. The number is 337-721-3586.

Cameron OHSEP will update everyone as soon as possible when the evacuation will be fully lifted.

