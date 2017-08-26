Flash Flood Watch has been Issued - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Flash Flood Watch has been Issued

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

A flash flood watch has been issued for parts of southwest Louisiana.

Areas include Calcasieu, Cameron, Jeff Davis, and Vermillion parishes.

This means heavy rain is likely and flooding is possible while this watch is in affect.

The watch expires Wednesday at 7:00 pm. 

