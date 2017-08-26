Flash Flood Warning has Been Issued

A Flash flood warning is in effect for Calcasieu and Beauregard parishes until 6:00 pm this evening.
Towns include Vinton, Starks, Lunita, Edgerly.
Two inches have already fallen in these areas affected. An additional 2-6 inches is expected.
Heavy rain is expected through this afternoon and evening bringing more rain to the area.
Use our KPLC weather app to track these showers.
320 Division Street
Lake Charles, LA 70601/70602
(337) 439-9071
publicfile@kplctv.com
(337) 439-9071 ext. 507EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.