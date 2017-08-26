Flash Flood Warning has Been Issued

A Flash flood warning is in effect for Calcasieu and Beauregard parishes until 6:00 pm this evening.

Towns include Vinton, Starks, Lunita, Edgerly.

Two inches have already fallen in these areas affected. An additional 2-6 inches is expected.

Heavy rain is expected through this afternoon and evening bringing more rain to the area.

Use our KPLC weather app to track these showers.