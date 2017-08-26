VIDEO: Tornado turns trailer on its side in Hackberry, no injuri - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

BREAKING

VIDEO: Tornado turns trailer on its side in Hackberry, no injuries

By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Danny Lavergne / Cameron Office of Emergency Preparedness) (Source: Danny Lavergne / Cameron Office of Emergency Preparedness)
(Source: Danny Lavergne / Cameron Office of Emergency Preparedness) (Source: Danny Lavergne / Cameron Office of Emergency Preparedness)
CAMERON PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

A tornado flipped a trailer in Hackberry, north of Joe Dugas Road, around 12:25 p.m. Saturday, Cameron authorities said.

No one was injured as the residents had evacuated, said Danny Lavergne, head of the Cameron Office of Emergency Preparedness. Another building had its roof torn off.

The National Weather Service confirmed that it was a tornado.

A tornado warning went into effect until 1 p.m. The storm that caused the damage quickly weakened as it moved toward the Carlyss area.

A tornado watch is currently in effect for Calcasieu and Cameron parishes until 2 a.m. Sunday. Click HERE for more about the tornado watch.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • LIVE BLOG: Continuing coverage of Hurricane Harvey

    LIVE BLOG: Continuing coverage of Hurricane Harvey

    Saturday, August 26 2017 4:58 PM EDT2017-08-26 20:58:08 GMT
    Hurricane HarveyHurricane Harvey

    Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.

    More >>

    Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.

    More >>

  • Tornado Watch in effect for Cameron and Calcasieu through Sunday morning

    UPDATE: Tornado warning in Vernon, tornado watch in Cameron and Calcasieu

    UPDATE: Tornado warning in Vernon, tornado watch in Cameron and Calcasieu

    Saturday, August 26 2017 4:50 PM EDT2017-08-26 20:50:24 GMT
    Tornado Watch until 2:00 AM SundayTornado Watch until 2:00 AM Sunday

    A Tornado Watch is in effect for Cameron and Calcasieu parishes until 2:00 a.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Around 12:25 PM Saturday, Cameron Parish Emergency Management reported a camper on its side in Hackberry with one structure having a torn roof, but there were no injuries reported.

    More >>

    A Tornado Watch is in effect for Cameron and Calcasieu parishes until 2:00 a.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Around 12:25 PM Saturday, Cameron Parish Emergency Management reported a camper on its side in Hackberry with one structure having a torn roof, but there were no injuries reported.

    More >>

  • Flash Flood Watch has been Issued

    Flash Flood Watch has been Issued

    Saturday, August 26 2017 4:37 PM EDT2017-08-26 20:37:38 GMT
    Flash Flood Watch IssuedFlash Flood Watch Issued
    A flash flood watch has been issued for parts of southwest Louisiana. Areas include Calcasieu, Cameron, Jeff Davis, and Vermillion parishes. This means heavy rain is likely and flooding is possible while this watch is in affect. The watch expires Wednesday at 7:00 pm.  More >>
    A flash flood watch has been issued for parts of southwest Louisiana. Areas include Calcasieu, Cameron, Jeff Davis, and Vermillion parishes. This means heavy rain is likely and flooding is possible while this watch is in affect. The watch expires Wednesday at 7:00 pm.  More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly