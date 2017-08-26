VIDEO: Tornado turns trailer on its side in Hackberry, no injuries

A tornado flipped a trailer in Hackberry, north of Joe Dugas Road, around 12:25 p.m. Saturday, Cameron authorities said.

No one was injured as the residents had evacuated, said Danny Lavergne, head of the Cameron Office of Emergency Preparedness. Another building had its roof torn off.

The National Weather Service confirmed that it was a tornado.

A tornado warning went into effect until 1 p.m. The storm that caused the damage quickly weakened as it moved toward the Carlyss area.

A tornado watch is currently in effect for Calcasieu and Cameron parishes until 2 a.m. Sunday. Click HERE for more about the tornado watch.

