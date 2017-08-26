Possible tornado turns trailer on its side in Hackberry, no injuries

A possible tornado flipped a trailer in Hackberry, north of Joe Dugas Road, around 12:25 p.m. Saturday, Cameron authorities said.

No one was injured as the residents had evacuated, said Danny Lavergne, head of the Cameron Office of Emergency Preparedness. Another building had its roof torn off.

A tornado warning went into effect until 1 p.m. The storm that caused the damage quickly weakened as it moved toward the Carlyss area.

A tornado watch is currently in effect for Calcasieu and Cameron parishes until 2 a.m. Sunday. Click HERE for more about the tornado watch.

