Tornado Watch in effect for Cameron and Calcasieu through Sunday morning

A Tornado Watch is in effect for Cameron and Calcasieu parishes until 2:00 a.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Around 12:25 PM Saturday, Cameron Parish Emergency Management reported a camper on its side in Hackberry with one structure having a torn roof, but there were no injuries reported. A Tornado Warning was then issued to include southwestern Calcasieu Parish until 1:00 p.m. for the same storm that quickly weakened as it moved toward the Carlyss area before 1:00 p.m.

KPLC also received a viewer video of the possible tornado.

Additional tropical downpours that will be capable of brief spin-up tornadoes will continue to be possible through the remainder of the afternoon and a new Tornado Watch is now in effect for Calcasieu and Cameron parishes until 2:00 AM Sunday.

Brief spin-up tornadoes are common with landfalling hurricanes, even in the outer rain bands hundreds of miles from the storms center and will continue to be an issue for our area over the next several days.

Stay tuned for the latest weather updates.

