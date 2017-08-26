First Alert Forecast: Harvey makes landfall as a major hurricane; starting to weaken

Hurricane Harvey has made landfall last night near Corpus Christi, Texas. The major weather impacts will remain closer to the center of circulation through today. Although the outer rain bands will move into Southwest Louisiana off and on through today. These will be capable of producing heavy rainfall and breezy conditions; there will also be a small risk of isolated tornadoes as the rain bands move ashore.

The other issue through today will be a slight storm surge as water levels will run 1 to 3 feet above ground level near high tide. This will be most noticeable at the coast, but even inland areas will see water levels slightly higher than normal. This will be comparable to what we saw with Tropical Storm Cindy earlier this year. So, if you had flooding issues then, you should prepare to see water levels similar at high tide.

Our main problems will arrive later next week when whatever is left of Harvey moves closer to our area. There has been a change in some of the possible scenarios beyond Sunday. It now seems likely that Harvey will stall and remain over Texas, although as mentioned before that idea seemed the least likely then too.

So, what will happen with Harvey next week? That answer is still not set in stone and the forecast is very likely to change. Harvey will stall inland today and remain in SE Texas for a few days then slowly move northeast toward Louisiana into next week. The big question is whether or not Harvey will move back out over the Gulf of Mexico before heading our way or will it remain over land the entire time. If Harvey remains over land our primary concern would be heavy rainfall and potential flooding along with the risk of isolated tornadoes. However, if Harvey moves over water it could strengthen and that means would could see a stronger storm moving toward Southwest Louisiana.

If Harvey does move out over water the next question is will it regain hurricane status or not. And unfortunately, that answer is not known yet, and may not be known until later this weekend or even early next week. The good news is that we have several days to watch this and see what happens before it arrives. But the preparation time would still be far less than with a normal storm due to the uncertainty of the track of Harvey. This would be the worst-case scenario for our area, and the odds of this occurring is still low. But this scenario cannot be ignored, so make sure you check for updates to the forecast throughout the weekend.

The more likely scenario is that Harvey moves inland and stalls then slowly moves our way next week, without moving over the Gulf for long enough to strengthen. This will bring rainfall to our area along with the threat of isolated tornadoes, but no major impacts from wind or surge. Regardless of which scenario occurs, it is important not to focus on the exact path of the storm as the weather will be spread over a large area.

Rainfall will be the primary concern with widespread rain likely beginning Monday or Tuesday and continuing well into next week. Rainfall totals now through next Friday will range from at least 5 to 10 inches on average with locally higher amounts in excess of 14 inches possible. It is important to note that those numbers are a cumulative total over the next 7 days and not all of that will fall at one time. However, there could be times where the rainfall could be locally heavy and flooding could occur in a short amount of time.

Other impacts are not likely to be an issue in the scenario of a weaker version of Harvey moving over our area. Although it certainly could be breezy at times with winds in excess of 30 mph at times. That coupled with saturated ground could cause some trees to fall and that in turn could knock out some power in some area. But widespread damaging winds look unlikely. Although a few thunderstorms could potentially produce isolated tornadoes, but even that risk looks very low at this time.

Bottom-line: The forecast is a little more certain than yesterday, but there is an incredible amount of uncertainty. We are in no immediate danger now through today or tomorrow as Harvey will remain well to our south. The issues for us begin Monday and will get worse next week, and the biggest issue would be rainfall. Although the worst-case scenario needs to be monitored because this would leave us with a limited amount of time to prepare should it materialize. Be sure to follow us for updates and listen to the advice of your local emergency managers.

