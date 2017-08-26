Gov. Edwards briefed on Hurricane Harvey - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Gov. Edwards briefed on Hurricane Harvey

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

As Hurricane Harvey barrels into Texas, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards was briefed by Lake Charles OHSEP officials Friday. The governor, alongside other local emergency officials, spent time discussing Southwest Louisiana's plan of action for Harvey.

"We are going to have water in Southwest Louisiana," Edwards said. "We have to be prepared for water to be standing on roadways for longer than we would like."

To prepare for the worst possible situation, Edwards said the Louisiana National Guard and other first responders are on-call 24 hours a day.

"We are pre-positioning assets like high water vehicles, like boats and trucks and crews, so we can get into search and rescue as soon as that becomes necessary," Edwards said. 

Thousands of new permanent and temporary residents have poured into Southwest Louisiana for its booming economic opportunity. Governor Edwards said this may be the first hurricane many people experience.

"We have to be patients and we have to be disciplined and I'm asking the people in Louisiana to stay abreast with the latest information," Edwards said.

President Donald Trump also spoke with Edwards Thursday night to wish the Bayou State the best ahead of the impending rain.

"He wanted me to know federal agencies would be working with us as good partners to make sure we have what we need to cope with this storm," Edwards said.

