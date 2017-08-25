Shoppers prepping for Hurricane Harvey - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Shoppers prepping for Hurricane Harvey

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Stores are working to make sure they're fully stocked as customers continue to shop and prepare for Hurricane Harvey. 

Over at the Market Basket on Lake Street Irvin Trahan is getting ready for Hurricane Harvey,but he’s not shopping for himself, instead for a Waitr customer.

Trahan is one of seven personal shoppers buying items for customers throughout Lake Charles.

But while some are taking advantage of the food delivery service there are still some old-fashioned shoppers out getting everything from water, to non-perishable food.

And it’s not just grocery stores preparing for Harvey, hardware stores like Stine are too.

 But while some shelves are empty now managers are working to make sure they’re full stocked for their customers this weekend.

“I mean if we don’t have the product then there is somebody that’s going to lose some property, they’re going to lose a valuable, somebody could get hurt,” said Stine floor supervisor Michael Gulsby. 

Hurricane Harvey  doesn’t just have people stocking up, it’s also leaving many worried about what it could do to our area.

“The last time I was this concerned was Rita just because the amount of rain," said shopper Brady Bryant. "It’s so easy to flood Lake Charles.”

“I’m most certainly cautious, paying attention to the weather and the news staying on top of it 24/7," said shopper Kathy Owen. "I mean we are watching it like everyone else.”     

And as everyone works to stay ready customers are hoping for everyone to stay safe. 

