Shoppers prepping for Hurricane Harvey

As Hurricane Harvey barrels into Texas, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards was briefed by Lake Charles OHSEP officials Friday. The governor, alongside other local emergency officials, spent time discussing Southwest Louisiana's plan of action for Harvey. "We are going to have water in Southwest Louisiana," Edwards said. "We have to be prepared for water to be standing on roadways for longer than we would like." To prepare for the worst possible situation, Edward...More >>
Stores are working to make sure they're fully stocked as customers continue to shop and prepare for Hurricane Harvey. Over at the Market Basket on Lake Street Irvin Trahan is getting ready for Hurricane Harvey,but he’s not shopping for himself, instead for a Waitr customer. Trahan is one of seven personal shoppers buying items for customers throughout Lake Charles. But while some are taking advantage of the food delivery service there are still some old-fashioned s...More >>
Shovel by shovel, one bag at a time, Richard Spence of Moss Bluff works to protect his flood-prone home. Even without a hurricane he's had water inside three times since April. They just finished the third remodel and were going to move furniture inside this weekend. Instead... "That's been put on hold till the storm passes through. Hopefully we won't get it. Hopefully it will just fizzle out in Texas," he said.More >>
In just the past 24 hours, Harvey has gone from a Tropical Depression to a Category One Hurricane and it's only expected to get stronger in the next few days. The hurricane is expected to make landfall sometime late Friday into early Saturday morning on the central Texas coast.More >>
Sandbag locations in Southwest LouisianaMore >>
