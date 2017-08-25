Officials gather for third day of Harvey briefings

Calcasieu Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness briefing regarding Tropical Storm Harvey.More >>
Louisiana Senator John Kennedy stopped by KPLC today before heading back to Washington, D.C., as the August recess wraps up. Sen. Kennedy discussed several issues impacting residents in Louisiana, from flood insurance to race relations and even possible tax cuts.
KPLC is bringing you the latest on Hurricane Harvey and how it will affect Southwest Louisiana.
Here is a list of storm-related closures around Southwest Louisiana:
Officials have been preparing for the last few days, although much of what Hurricane Harvey could bring to Southwest Louisiana still remains to be seen. "On days like these, you know how challenging it can be," said Tony Mancuso, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff. For law enforcement officials across the area, it's all hands on deck.
