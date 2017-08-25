Officials gather for third day of Harvey briefings

Officials have been preparing for the last few days, although much of what Hurricane Harvey could bring to Southwest Louisiana still remains to be seen.

"On days like these, you know how challenging it can be," said Tony Mancuso, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff.

For law enforcement officials across the area, it's all hands on deck.

Today, Mancuso discussed his plan of action ahead of Hurricane Harvey.

"You know what to do," he said to his fellow deputies. "We've done this before."

Mancuso informed his deputies to get their families prepared before the heavy rainfall makes its way to our area - something he said we don't need right now.

"We're saturated," he said. "Now we are going to have to worry about big oak trees because it's not going to take a whole lot of the wind or anything to knock them down, and we need to prepare for that."

That's why officials with the Calcasieu Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness said it's better to prepare for the worst and hope for the best.

Today marked the third day of briefings on Harvey by the Calcasieu Parish OHSEP and the Lake Charles National Weather Service. Several officials from across the area showed up to learn more about the hurricane.

Calcasieu Parish LSU Ag Center's County Agent Jimmy Meaux said the expected heavy rainfall just adds to the obstacles area farmers have been facing the past few months.

"We do have a problem with hay," he said, discussing cattle farmers, some of whom have had to move their cattle to higher ground after Thursday's mandatory evacuation. "We don't have a lot of hay stored right now because it's been a really long year, as far as rains. Normally, we've cut two or three times by now, but a lot of the producers haven't even cut once yet."

Meaux said they're just hoping for less rain than expected, although officials are estimating Southwest Louisiana may receive up to 15 inches of rain - but only time will tell the impact of Hurricane Harvey on our area.

