Farm impact of Hurricane Harvey in SW Louisiana

Shovel by shovel, one bag at a time, Richard Spence of Moss Bluff works to protect his flood-prone home. Even without a hurricane he's had water inside three times since April. They just finished the third remodel and were going to move furniture inside this weekend. Instead... "That's been put on hold till the storm passes through. Hopefully we won't get it. Hopefully it will just fizzle out in Texas," he said.
In just the past 24 hours, Harvey has gone from a Tropical Depression to a Category One Hurricane and it's only expected to get stronger in the next few days. The hurricane is expected to make landfall sometime late Friday into early Saturday morning on the central Texas coast.
Sandbag locations in Southwest Louisiana
Officials have been preparing for the last few days, although much of what Hurricane Harvey could bring to Southwest Louisiana still remains to be seen. "On days like these, you know how challenging it can be," said Tony Mancuso, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff. For law enforcement officials across the area, it's all hands on deck.
Here is a list of storm-related closures around Southwest Louisiana:
