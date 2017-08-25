Sen. John Kennedy talks Hurricane Harvey, Charlottesville, tax reform

Louisiana Senator John Kennedy stopped by KPLC today before heading back to Washington, D.C., as the August recess wraps up.

Sen. Kennedy discussed several issues impacting residents in Louisiana, from flood insurance to race relations and even possible tax cuts.

But with the threat of Hurricane Harvey looming over the Bayou State, Sen. Kennedy also urged residents, if they don't already, to buy flood insurance.

"I know folks don't like to buy insurance - I don't like to buy it," said Kennedy. "But I tell you when you need it, it comes in handy. Water is a part of Louisiana, and flood insurance is the only way to protect against it."

The storm is expected to bring heavy rain, which means a high risk for flooding. Kennedy said what gives him comfort is that this isn't an unfamiliar sight.

"We're experienced at this," said Kennedy. "I wish we didn't have so much, but we do."

One of the ways to buy insurance is through The National Flood Insurance Program, a program set to expire in late September.

"Congress has got to re-authorize it; we will. We will not let there be a gap in coverage," said Kennedy "I have introduced a bill that has bipartisan support. We've got to pass it."

Sen. Kennedy also addressed the backlash President Donald Trump has received following the recent violence in Charlottesville, Virginia. Today, Kennedy wanted to make one thing clear.

"There's no such thing as a good Neo-Nazi," Kennedy said. "There are people in this world who unfortunately believe that one race is superior than another. David Duke, for example."

U.S. lawmakers will return to Washington after Labor Day to get back to work on legislation. One of the major issues is tax reform.

"If history teaches us anything it's that government cannot tax its people into prosperity."

