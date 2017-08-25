Moss Bluff family sandbagging to prevent fourth flood in five months

Louisiana Senator John Kennedy stopped by KPLC today before heading back to Washington, D.C., as the August recess wraps up. Sen. Kennedy discussed several issues impacting residents in Louisiana, from flood insurance to race relations and even possible tax cuts.More >>
In just the past 24 hours, Harvey has gone from a Tropical Depression to a Category One Hurricane and it's only expected to get stronger in the next few days. The hurricane is expected to make landfall sometime late Friday into early Saturday morning on the central Texas coast.
Hurricane Harvey is set to make landfall overnight into early Saturday morning near Corpus Christi, Texas. The major weather impacts will remain closer to the center of circulation through Saturday. Although the outer rain bands will move into Southwest Louisiana off and on through Saturday. These will be capable of producing heavy rainfall and breezy conditions; there will also be a small risk of isolated tornadoes as the rain bands move ashore.
KPLC is bringing you the latest on Hurricane Harvey and how it will affect Southwest Louisiana.
Shovel by shovel, one bag at a time, Richard Spence of Moss Bluff works to protect his flood-prone home. Even without a hurricane he's had water inside three times since April. They just finished the third remodel and were going to move furniture inside this weekend. Instead... "That's been put on hold till the storm passes through. Hopefully we won't get it. Hopefully it will just fizzle out in Texas," he said.
