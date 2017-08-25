Moss Bluff family sandbagging to prevent fourth flood in five mo - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Moss Bluff family sandbagging to prevent fourth flood in five months

MOSS BLUFF, LA (KPLC) -

Shovel by shovel, one bag at a time, Richard Spence of Moss Bluff works to protect his flood-prone home. Even without a hurricane he's had water inside three times since April. They just finished the third remodel and were going to move furniture inside this weekend. Instead...

"That's been put on hold till the storm passes through. Hopefully we won't get it. Hopefully it will just fizzle out in Texas," he said.   

Spence's remodeling contractor Robert Prestenbach and other volunteers helped build a wall of sand and stack sandbags around the home, hoping to protect it from flood waters if there's a problem.

"All we're doing is trying to put sandbags and put sand and plastic just to make a levee to keep from having to remodel again. With the water, we might could hold it back some. If it stays here like they're talking about, three or four days, water possibly could get in, but we're doing the best we can," said Prestenbach.

Spence can hardly stand the thought of flood waters breaching the barriers around the house again...especially since the third remodel is almost finished.  

"Since April we've been through three floods and hoping not a fourth one. We're 99-percent done from the three previous floods, and just kind of hoping and praying we don't have to deal with it again," he said. 

Spence admits the repeated flooding has taken its toll.

"It's been hard. You just deal with it. Thank the Lord we can get up and stay and carry on," he said.

But Spence is determined to stay positive, pray and hope for the best.

"Now we sit back and watch the weather," he said.

At last word, Calcasieu Parish Police Jury officials said there is still sand and bags at various locations.

Here is the most up-to-date list furnished to KPLC.

