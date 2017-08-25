LIVE BLOG: TS Harvey makes landfall in Cameron Parish

Mobile user? You can see real time images and updates from our reporters and meteorologists here.

Wednesday, Aug. 30

5:30 a.m.

Storm-related power outages have been reported throughout Southwest Louisiana. For the latest list of power outages, click HERE.

4 a.m.

A flash flood warning is in effect until 9:15 a.m. for Calcasieu, Cameron, Beauregard and Vernon Parishes.

3:54 a.m.

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles just tweeted that Tropical Storm Harvey made landfall in Cameron Parish early Wednesday morning. According to the National Hurricane Center, Harvey’s center crossed the coast just west of Cameron between 2 and 3 a.m.

Tropical Storm #Harvey Advisory 40: Harvey Makes Landfall Just West of Cameron Louisiana. https://t.co/VqHn0uj6EM — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) August 30, 2017

3:34 a.m.

Texas Department of Transportation said I-10 eastbound/westbound in Beaumont is closed to traffic.

3:08 a.m.

Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Beauregard and Vernon Parishes in Louisiana until 4:47 p.m. Wednesday:

Bayou Anacoco near Rosepine, Louisiana

Sabine River near Bon Wier, Louisiana

Sabine River near Deweyville, Texas

Sabine River near Orange, Texas

2:12 a.m.

The Oakdale Animal Clinic posted on social media that veterinarian Dr. Grant Fontenot can help with getting livestock and horses to dry ground and safety. For more information, call 318-335-3814 or 337-831-5148.

Tuesday, Aug. 29

10:41 p.m.

The Carey Baptist Association is asking for donations for those taking shelter in the Lake Charles Civic Center. They are in need of the following items:

Blankets

Pillows

Socks

Travel Size Hygiene Kits

Toothbrushes & Toothpaste

Soap

Washcloths & Towels

Donations can be dropped off at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

7:37 p.m.

James Anderson with the Louisiana State Police has released a new list of road conditions for SWLA:

CURRENT ROAD CLOSURES IN CALCASIEU PARISH

I-10 w/b the exit 4 off ramp to LA 109 is closed due to high water.

LA 397 between US 90 and I-10 is now open.

LA 3020 west of LA 397 is closed due to water across the roadway.

LA 397@ milepost 9 is closed due to water across the roadway.

US 90 between MP#39 and MP#42 water across the roadway but is passable

LA 27 MP#4.5 has water across the road but is passable.

LA 397 west of LA 27 is impassable.

LA 3256 @ MP 2 water across the roadway but is passable/ closed at bridge.

Several Parish roads are closed due to water across the roadway.

CURRENT ROAD CLOSURES IN JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH

I-10 w/b off ramp @ Exit 54 is closed.

Several Parish roads are closed due to water across the roadway.

CURRENT ROAD CLOSURES IN BEAUREGARD PARISH

LA 394 is closed due to water across the road?

LA 113 is closed due to water across the road.

LA 1147 is closed due to water across the road.

CURRENT ROAD CLOSURES IN CAMERON PARISH

Several Parish roads are closed due to water across the roadway.

7:15 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for areas including Vinton, Hackberry and Starks to last until 10:15 p.m.:

Flash Flood Warning including Vinton LA, Hackberry LA, Starks LA until 10:15 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/T1I0yUDLdS — NWS Lake Charles (@NWSLakeCharles) August 30, 2017

According to NWS, Harvey has passed the 50” measured single-storm rainfall record for the continental US.

7:00 p.m.

The Calcasieu OEP has consolidated all area shelters into one, located at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

Multiple tornadoes have been reported near Crowley and Jennings, and one has been confirmed.

4:30 p.m.

Calcasieu OEP is scheduled to give a briefing on Harvey at 4:30 p.m. We'll be broadcasting it, and you can watch online HERE.

4:00 p.m.

Notes from 3:30 p.m. briefing on TS Harvey:

Dick Gremillion, OHSEP: Made 126 rescues last night.

Dick Gremillion, OHSEP: 350-400 rescues done in east Lake Charles, Iowa and Bell City/Hayes. 126 calls for help.

Shelter to open up at the Civic Center.

Mancuso: Next 24 hours are critical. Seven rescues in Iowa last night. CPSO did 50 rescues overall. LCFD and LCPD did many, too.

Edwards: Expect power outages. Note: linemen are not allowed to go out and make repairs until conditions are safe.

3:50 p.m.

Gov Edwards just held a press briefing on Tropical Storm Harvey in Lake Charles. Tweets from the briefing:

Edwards: it is extremely dangerous for motorist to drive in water when they don't know how deep it is @KPLC7News — Maranda Whittington (@MarandaKPLC) August 29, 2017

Edwards: We aren't certain that the President is coming. This is the area (Southwest Louisiana) we anticipate he would come to @KPLC7News — Maranda Whittington (@MarandaKPLC) August 29, 2017

Edwards: Texas is still very much in response mode and eventually they will transition into recovery mode @KPLC7News — Maranda Whittington (@MarandaKPLC) August 29, 2017

Edwards: make sure people don't drive through water @KPLC7News — Maranda Whittington (@MarandaKPLC) August 29, 2017

DOTD: expect to see a number of closures on the interstate going to west @KPLC7News — Maranda Whittington (@MarandaKPLC) August 29, 2017

Col. Reeves (La state police): 83-84 troopers on standby @KPLC7News — Maranda Whittington (@MarandaKPLC) August 29, 2017

LA National Guard: trying to position a couple of helicopters in the Lake Charles area @KPLC7News — Maranda Whittington (@MarandaKPLC) August 29, 2017

Edwards: President has announced visit to come to southwest Louisiana Saturday @KPLC7News — Maranda Whittington (@MarandaKPLC) August 29, 2017

Edwards: If there is any assistance you need from us, don't hesitate to ask @KPLC7News — Maranda Whittington (@MarandaKPLC) August 29, 2017

There will be a threat for isolated tornadoes tonight and tomorrow @KPLC7News @NWSLakeCharles #harvey — Maranda Whittington (@MarandaKPLC) August 28, 2017

1:35 p.m.

Catholic Charities of Southwest Louisiana is accepting disaster supplies from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily at its 1225 Second Street location.

Items needed include: bleach, 1 gallon containers; gloves, heavy duty; disinfectant cleaner; dishwashing liquid; trash bags; paper dust masks; paper towels; mosquito repellent; mops and brooms; sponges; bottled water, cases only; and non-perishable food items. For information or to make arrangements for large and/or special donations call Jessica at 337-912-8932. The office number for Catholic Charities is 337-439-7436.

More HERE.

Please email news@kplctv.com with information about local charities.

12:38 p.m.

Gov. Edwards is giving updates on TS Harvey. You can watch HERE.

Burton Coliseum also has a new supply of sandbags. Volunteers are handing them out as long as supplies last.

According to the Tuesday morning Calcasieu OEP briefing, SWLA has had 10 to 20 inches of rain so far.

11:05 a.m.

Calcasieu Parish Schools will be closed Wednesday, Aug. 30.

Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles is out of sandbags.

8:57 a.m.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More rain and wind today as Harvey moves closer to Southwest Louisiana.

8:49 a.m.

Updated list of closures for Southwest Louisiana.

Updated list of sandbag locations.

8:36 a.m.

The Mayor of Iowa has opened up the Iowa Community Center to any evacuees who are in need of shelter. For more information, call the Iowa Police Department or Iowa Fire Department 337-582-3636.

7:18 a.m.

A group in Kinder High School and Basile City Hall are accepting donations from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at Kinder High School, 145 Hwy 38. The supplies will be for residents impacted by Hurricane Harvey. There will also be a drop off location at Basile City Hall from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Here are the following items they need:

Blankets

Cases of water

Nonperishable food items

Paper towels

Diapers

Baby Wipes

Formula

Toiletries

Toothpaste

Toilet paper

Toothbrushes

Deodorant

Soap

6:51 a.m.

Mount Olive Baptist Church located on 600 North Simmons Street in Lake Charles is open to all seeking shelter from Tropical Storm Harvey. For more information, call Pastor Braylon Harris at 337-513-5600.

6 a.m.

Government officials joined us on Sunrise to discuss Hurricane Harvey.

Calcasieu Sheriff Tony Mancuso:

State Police Troop D spokesman James Anderson gives an update on road conditions:

Calcasieu Parish OEP Director Dick Gremillion:

Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter:

Monday, Aug. 28

5:45 p.m.

During the 4:30 p.m. OEP briefing Sheriff Tony Mancuso said that the rivers and bayous in the parish are filled to capacity; He warns residents to remain vigilant, and urges residents to call the Sheriff's Office immediately if they need help getting out of their flooded homes.

Mancuso also is urging everyone to stay off the roads if at all possible - including sightseers who may be touring flooded areas around the parish.

OEP Chief Dick Gremillion says that flooding could be a continuing problem through at least Wednesday because of heavy rain coming through Southwest Louisiana.

5:30 p.m.

OEP Chief Dick Gremillion said OEP has received reports of flooding on Edwards Road. He said it would be best for residents living along the road to evacuate immediately if possible.

5:15 p.m.

Governor Edwards talks to Cynthia Arceneaux about Tropical Storm Harvey.

4:45 p.m.

OEP and SWLA officials are giving updates on TS Harvey.

4:13 p.m.

Christian Piekos spoke with members of the Cajun Navy en route to Houston.

3:20 p.m.

Catholic Charities on 1225 2nd Street is accepting any type of donation. Contact Jessica at (337)-912-8932.

2:13 p.m.

Due to the mandatory evacuation order Cameron Parish schools will be closed through Friday.

1:21 p.m.

Southwest Louisiana at its best right here:

This is only maybe half the people who are out here as volunteers to fill sandbags. There are older people, people with disabilities, kids smaller than than bags, all helping so that people can better protect their homes. #LakeCharlesProud #Harvey

1:20 p.m.

Calcasieu schools closed Tuesday

1:14 p.m.

Tornado warning issued for area between Holly Beach and Cameron.

12:25 p.m.

McNeese State University, all Calcasieu Parish Diocese schools are closed, and all Jeff Davis Parish schools are closed Tuesday, Aug 29. Click HERE for a list of closures.

12:05 p.m.

11:28 a.m.

WATCH LIVE NOW: 7News at Noon starts a half hour earlier for extended coverage of Tropical Storm Harvey. Click HERE to watch.

10:30 a.m.

Sheriff Tony Mancuso: "Looks like we're in it for the long haul ... don't get complacent."

Sheriff Tony Mancuso says trees down and electricity out in Starks area.

Notes from OEP meeting. Watch the meeting HERE.

OEP Chief Dick Gremillion says to stay off roadways.

LC firefighters have conducted three rescues from vehicles.

The threat of tornados continues throughout the day.

Tropical storm warning on Texas coast and western Cameron Parish coast.

Tropical storm watch in eastern Cameron Parish

Harvey moving out into Gulf, expected to make landfall Wednesday morning.

Not expected to regain strength and become a hurricane.

6-10 inches of rain have fallen so far in Calcasieu.

10 a.m.

LCPD reporting that I-120 westbound is flooded at the Ryan Street exit. Avoid the area.

9:33 a.m.

PHOTOS: Harvey damage in Texas. Click HERE.

9:18 a.m.

Tornado warning canceled.

9:10 a.m.

Tornado warning in Lake Charles until 9:30 a.m. Click HERE.

8:07 a.m.

Tornado warnings have been issued on the eastern side of Cameron Parish and in southeast Allen Parish. Both end at 8:30 a.m.

There is a possible tornado in the marshy area north of Rockefeller Refuge in Cameron. There is a possible tornado north of Elton.

7:23 a.m.

Gov. John Bel Edwards to visit Lake Charles Monday afternoon. Click HERE.

6:50 a.m.

Government officials joined us on Sunrise to discuss Hurricane Harvey.

Calcasieu Sheriff Tony Mancuso:

State Police Troop D spokesman James Anderson gives an update on road conditions:

Cameron Parish OEP Director Danny Lavergne:

6:23 a.m.

Vernon Parish schools closed. All SWLA parishes have closed school today. More closures HERE.

6:08 a.m.

Kayla Courvell is live now.

6:03 a.m.

Emergency shelter opens in Lake Charles at the Purple Heart Rec Center. Click HERE.

5:29 a.m.

Allen Parish Schools closed today. More closures HERE.

5:05 a.m.

If you must drive today, use EXTREME CAUTION. The roads are filling up with water and many are flooded. See road closures HERE.

Here's what we're looking at in rainfall today.

5 a.m.

Beauregard Parish Schools will be CLOSED Monday. More closures HERE.

2:35 a.m.

The National Weather Service has extended the Tornado Watch through 1 p.m. Monday for Acadia, Calcasieu, Cameron, Jefferson Davis and Vermilion parishes.

2:30 a.m.

Changes to Cameron Parish trash routes

NO GARBAGE COLLECTION ON MONDAY

Monday's route will be run Tuesday.

Tuesday's route will be run Wednesday.

Wednesday's route will be run Thursday.

Thursday's route will be run Friday.

Friday's route will be run Saturday.

Sunday, Aug. 27, 7:20 p.m.

Tree falls on home on Eighth Street in Lake Charles.

Sunday, Aug. 27, 7:15 p.m.

More video of flooded roads in Southwest Louisiana.

Sunday, Aug. 27, 6:07 p.m.

Overflowing water on Musser Road in Moss Bluff:

Sunday, Aug. 27 - 5:50 p.m.

All non-essential City of Lake Charles administrative offices and services, including City Hall, will be closed during regular business hours from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. effective Monday, August 28, 2017, per an executive order signed by Mayor Nic Hunter today.

Lake Charles City Transit services will also be temporarily suspended on Monday.

For an updated list of the latest closures, including road closures in Calcasieu Parish, click HERE.

Notes from 4:30 OEP meeting.

Calcasieu Sheriff Tony Mancuso: If you see barricades, don't just go around them, stay out of those areas. Parents, make sure your children aren't going into water. Riding wakeboards behind ATVs is not a good idea.

"If we get the reprieve, we thank God for the reprieve, but right now it's still a dangerous situation," Mancuso said.

Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter: Slow down, don't cause wakes while driving through water.

DeQuincy Mayor Lawrence Henagan: Because people have been tubing and kayaking on Buxton Creek, city is closing Buxton Creek. Anyone there will be considered trespassing.

Sunday, Aug. 27 - 3:50 p.m.

The Calcasieu Office of Emergency Preparedness will hold a briefing on Tropical Storm Harvey at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27.

Parish officials and the mayors of local municipalities will have a brief media event to discuss the flooding situation in Calcasieu immediately following the 4:30 p.m. OEP briefing.

We'll be broadcasting the briefings - 7News Live at Five will begin at 4:30 p.m. so we can air them. You can also watch online HERE.

Sunday, Aug. 27 - 2:20 p.m.

Calcasieu OEP is asking residents to avoid travel for the duration of the heavy rainfall caused by Tropical Storm Harvey.

Numerous roads in the parish have become impassable due to the heavy rains.

The Sheriff’s Office has deployed its high water team consisting of 32 deputies, numerous boats and high water vehicles. Sheriff Mancuso has increased regular patrol by 50 percent.

“We are expecting this to be a significant rain event for the next several days. We will have high water vehicles and boats staged in different areas within the parish, on both sides of the river. We are prepared to handle any flood-related calls we may receive,” Mancuso said.

If you find yourself in an emergency or trapped in your home and need help evacuating, or have any other weather-related issues, CPSO urges you to please call 911 or the Sheriff’s Office at 337-491-3700.

The Sheriff’s Office has also set up a call center for non-emergency calls. The number is 337-491-3846.

You can follow CPSO on Twitter @CalcasieuSO or on Facebook for continued updates and information.

Sunday, Aug. 27 - 1:00 p.m.

Calcasieu OEP is urging residents to limit their travel because of road flooding due to torrential rains from Harvey.

The Lake Charles Police Department says that most roads are flooding in downtown Lake Charles and surrounding areas. LCPD urges drivers to not travel unless absolutely necessary.

Numerous schools and government facilities have announced closures on Monday due to weather. See the latest closure list HERE.

Sunday, Aug. 27 - 12:40 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for Cameron, Calcasieu, and Jefferson Davis Parish until 2 a.m. Monday, Aug. 28.

According to NWS:

"Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle."

Sunday, Aug. 27 - 11:30 a.m.

The National Weather Service is predicting anywhere from 10 to 20 inches of rain over the next two days. The worst of it will be overnight.

All Calcasieu Parish schools will be closed Monday, August 28 due to inclement weather, the Calcasieu Parish School Board announced Sunday.

Neither public nor private school students will have class.

Catholic Schools in Calcasieu Parish and Jennings will also be closed on Monday.

Lake Charles Charter Academy, Lake Charles College Prep, and Southwest Louisiana Charter Academy will be closed Monday, August 28.

SOWELA Technical Community College offices are closed and all classes canceled Monday, August 28, due to inclement weather.

Sunday, Aug. 27 - 10:20 a.m.

A flash flood warning has been issued for Calcasieu and Cameron parishes until 2:45 p.m. today.

Sunday, Aug. 27 - 9:52 a.m.

Live radar:

Sunday, Aug. 27 - 9:45 a.m.

Calcasieu OEP is scheduled to give an update on storm conditions at 10:30 a.m. today. You can watch live HERE.

Sunday, Aug 27 - 8:46 a.m.

The latest from Meteorologist Ben Terry: heavy rains today, flash flooding possible. Click HERE for more.

Saturday, Aug 26 - 8:00 p.m.

A tornado warning was issued for the western portion of Cameron Parish until 8:15 p.m. Saturday.

Saturday, Aug. 26 - 6:55 p.m.

The City of Lake Charles will continue to monitor weather conditions, but at this time, no interruptions in city services are planned, according to Matt Young, City of Lake Charles spokesman.

Any suspension in services will be posted at www.cityoflakecharles.com and the City’s Facebook page @LakeCharlesLouisiana.

Mayor Nic Hunter released the following statement:

"Please remain vigilant because weather can be very unpredictable. I want to commend the cohesive efforts between government agencies, law enforcement and emergency preparedness leaders. The coordination between them is unparalleled. I also want to thank the city's public works and public safety employees who are continuously monitoring street conditions. Their dedication to Lake Charles and its residents is apparent."

Millennium Park, located at Lakeshore Drive and Bord Du Lac Drive, will remain closed through Sunday, August 27, said Young.

The Fitzenreiter boat launch, located in Riverside Park, is closed until further notice.

Saturday, Aug. 26 - 6:00 p.m.

Update from Cameron Parish OEP:

Rain totals tonight through Friday will be: Southeast Texas 10-16 inches, East Texas 6-10 inches, Southwest Louisiana 5-12 inches, South Central Louisiana 4-9 inches, and Central Louisiana 3-7 inches. Due to the rains, expect to see river flooding as well. The storm surge threat is decreasing. During high tides this evening and again Sunday morning, there could be one to two feet of water above ground level in low-lying areas of coastal southeast Texas and southwest and south central Louisiana.



The tornado threat is low, but we have had reports of tornadoes today, so be ready to take action if a tornado warning is issued. The low tornado threat will continue tonight into Sunday.

Saturday, Aug. 26 - 4:50 p.m.

Tropical Storm Harvey, which is moving very slowly in central Texas, will weaken to a tropical depression by Monday. Harvey is not expected to come back into the Gulf of Mexico, but there is still a threat of heavy rains and floods in Southeast Texas and parts of Louisiana, according to the National Weather Service.

Saturday, Aug. 26 - 4:25 p.m.

The evacuation order for areas of Cameron Parish issued Thursday has been updated to voluntary instead of mandatory, the Cameron Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness has announced.

Saturday, Aug. 26 - 3:55 p.m.

A tornado warning has been issued for Vernon Parish until 4:15 p.m. Saturday.

A tornado watch is still in effect for Cameron and Calcasieu parishes until 2:00 a.m. Sunday.

Saturday, Aug. 26 - 3:33 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 26 - 3:30 p.m.

One confirmed death from Harvey. Click HERE.

Saturday, Aug. 26 - 2:40 p.m.

Gov. Edwards is addressing the state on TS Harvey, urging residents to stay vigilant.

Saturday, Aug. 26 - 2:00 p.m.

Cameron OEP has provided photos of a possible tornado in Hackberry today and the damage it caused. No injuries were reported, according to OEP.

Saturday, Aug. 26 - 1:30 p.m.

Harvey has now been downgraded to a tropical storm.

A tornado watch has been issued for Cameron and Calcasieu parishes until 2 a.m. Sunday.

Around 12:25 p.m. Saturday, Cameron Parish Emergency Management reported a camper on its side in Hackberry with one structure having a torn roof, but there were no injuries reported. A Tornado Warning was then issued to include southwestern Calcasieu Parish until 1:00 p.m. for the same storm that quickly weakened as it moved toward the Carlyss area before 1:00 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 26 - 12:30 p.m.

Cameron Parish OHSEP has announced that the mandatory evacuation issued Thursday for areas of the parish is still in effect.

"There are no road blocks established at this point and no road closures. We are not completely out of danger for high water at this point. We are monitoring the tides and are anticipating a hide tide at 8 p.m. on Saturday and 6 a.m. on Sunday. We strongly discourage vehicular traffic after dark in the evacuated areas," OHSEP announced in a statement.

Saturday, Aug. 26 - 11:50 a.m.

Rewatch this morning's OEP briefing here:

Saturday, Aug. 26 - 11:14 a.m.

There will be another OEP briefing at 4:30 p.m. There may only be one briefing tomorrow.

Saturday, Aug. 26 - 10:35 a.m.

Watch the OEP briefing HERE.

From OEP briefing:

NWS: Even though Harvey may stay inland, there is still a threat of heavy rains and floods. Possibly 7-13 inches in SWLA.

NWS rain total predictions for next few days:

OEP director Dick Gremillion says with lessened chance of Harvey turning into a hurricane before it impacts SWLA, Calcasieu River may reopen.

Saturday, Aug. 26 - 10:10 a.m.

Calcasieu OEP is scheduled to give an update on Hurricane Harvey at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. You can watch live HERE.

And click HERE for our latest weather forecast.

To see more hurricane coverage, click HERE.

