LIVE BLOG: Johnson Bayou School closed Tuesday

Monday, Sept. 4

11:20 a.m.

Johnson Bayou High School in Cameron Parish will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 5, due to rising water and impassable road. ONLY Johnson Bayou High School will be closed. All other schools in Cameron Parish will return Tuesday, Sept. 5.

7:30 a.m.

La. 397 is now open at La. 27 and La. 14.

7 a.m.

Lake Charles Mayor Nick Hunter spoke about 'Labor Day of Love' on the Sunrise show. Residents across the area will come together from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4, for a 'Labor Day of Love' to help those who were affected by Harvey in Southwest Louisiana.





6:30 a.m.

I-10 at the Texas/Louisiana State Line is open, but I-10 westbound down to one lane for four miles.

I-10 at the Texas-Louisiana state line is open, but I-10 WB down to one lane for four miles. #Traffic is moving. @KPLC7News pic.twitter.com/jObaziD93H — Candy Rodriguez (@CRodriguezKPLC) September 4, 2017





Sunday, Sept. 3

I-10 eastbound/westbound is now open at the Texas State Line.

Saturday, Sept. 2

5:25 p.m.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have concluded their visit to Lake Charles.

4:24 p.m.

En route to the National Guard. Hundreds of residents turned up to watch the motorcade pass. #HarveyRelief #POTUS #LakeCharles pic.twitter.com/SnDomp6uef — Kaitlin Rust (@KaitlinRustKPLC) September 2, 2017

3:47 p.m.

President Trump has just arrived in Lake Charles. We're broadcasting it, and we're streaming it on our website and on Facebook.

2:45 p.m.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will be traveling to Lake Charles soon.

They've already visited Houston, where they met with those impacted by Harvey.

The president and the first lady are scheduled to arrive in Lake Charles this afternoon.

At last check, Air Force One was about to depart Houston. It will land at Chennault International Airport.

From the airport, President Trump will visit the National Guard Armory in Lake Charles.

1:10 p.m.

The Cajun Green Cross has left 1551 South Napoleon St. in Sulphur and is now heading to the City of Refuge shelter in Vinton to bring food there.

12:50 p.m.

The Cajun Green Cross is now at 1551 South Napoleon St. in Sulphur cooking jambalaya for the hundreds of Harvey evacuees in Southwest Louisiana, first responders, and others helping with relief efforts, according to their Facebook page.

Cajun Green Cross also is seeking donations for evacuees.

"We are encouraging the public to come out and bring badly needed supplies to help those affected by the storm," Cajun Green Cross says on its Facebook page. "Supplies we need are: Toiletries, cleaning supplies, non-perishable food, as much water as possible, baby items (diapers, wipes, formula, etc.), toys, blankets, underwear, socks, etc. Just imagine what you would need if everything you owned was taken from you and your children. You will be bringing them directly to the evacuees that are here! Welcome them and show them how much SWLA cares!"

12:00 p.m.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have arrived in Houston to meet with the victims of Harvey. They'll be visiting Lake Charles later today. The president will not be making public appearances in Lake Charles, according to our latest information.

10:50 a.m.

We here at KPLC again would like to thank you, our viewers, for coming out and donating bottles of water for our neighbors in Beaumont yesterday. The truck is now headed to Beaumont, and will deliver the bottles around noon today.

Friday, Sept. 1

10:11 p.m.

Two shelters in Vinton are open to evacuees and a third will open Sunday, Sep. 3 at 8:00 a.m. at the American Legion Post #208 located at 5461 Joe Courville Road. The other two shelters are listed as the Christian Life Church, located at 1805 West Street and The VFW post # 9854 located at 2292 La. 190 South.

Both shelters are serving food 24 hours a day.

7:30 p.m.

The temporary emergency shelter at the Lake Charles Civic Center is ceasing operations, according to the City of Lake Charles.

City officials and volunteers are currently helping around 100 local evacuees by providing information on other opportunities available; transition should be complete by noon on Saturday, Sept. 2, according to City Administrator John Cardone.

"We are providing the remaining individuals with case workers to make sure they understand all of their options and have access to services moving forward,” said Cardone.

State and local officials are working to bring multiple charitable organizations together in order to connect those in need with as many resources as possible, according to the City of the Lake Charles.

Federal assistance is also currently being sought.

The United Way of Southwest Louisiana and the Community Foundation of Southwest Louisiana have set up funds to help with local recovery efforts. Donations can be made over their websites: www.unitedwayswla.org and www.foundationswla.org.

Those interested in volunteering with clean-up efforts can register by calling 211.

6:59 p.m.

To view road closures and conditions in Louisiana

To view road closures and conditions in Texas

5:50 p.m.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office has partnered with Church of the King of Lake Charles to open a new donation center at the church, says CPSO spokeswoman Kim Myers.

"Due to the overwhelming response from the public, it has been determined the Calcasieu Parish Office is neither prepared or equipped to handle the magnitude of donations for the Hurricane Harvey evacuees," said Myers.

And so, CPSO has since partnered with Church of the King of Lake Charles to accept all donations at a donation center located at 305 N. Ryan St. in Lake Charles.

Non-perishable items can be brought to the center Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Myers said.

Questions or concerns can be directed to the church at (337)-477-8890.

"Church of the King of Lake Charles Church works with all denominations and many charitable organizations throughout the parish," said Myers. "They are prepared to handle all of the needs of first responders and their families, as well as anyone else’s needs who has been affected by Hurricane Harvey in Louisiana and Texas."

“It is heartwarming to see so many people and organizations that want to help these evacuees but we quickly realized we would not be able to handle all the donations by ourselves," says Sheriff Mancuso. "We are so thankful the Church of the King of Lake Charles has agreed to partner with us in this endeavor."

4:55 p.m.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has received reports stating the Sabine River is cresting at 31.5 feet, which is approximately 2 feet less than the March 2016 flood, according to CPSO.

There is still a voluntary evacuation in place for the residents of the western part of Calcasieu Parish, areas of Highway 109 west to the Sabine River and north from I-10 to the Calcasieu Parish Line, said CPSO spokeswoman Kim Myers.

The Sheriff’s Office currently has high water vehicles and boats staged in the western part of the parish, and is prepared to continue to handle evacuations and flood-related calls. The CPSO Vinton Law Enforcement Center, located at 1302 Center St. in Vinton, is open 24 hours a day for the duration of the current flooding event for anyone needing assistance. Myers says that anyone needing information regarding flooding, or has any other flood-related issues, should please call the CPSO Vinton LEC at (337)-494-4568, or 911 if it is an emergency.

4:00 p.m.

The Calcasieu Parish Public Library is ready to contribute resources and services to those affected by Harvey, the library announced today.

The Calcasieu Parish Public Library webmaster, Missi Felio, has set up a special “Relief Services Harvey 2017” page on the library’s website dedicated to providing information on post-storm services, including how to file for disaster assistance, how to apply for food stamps, and where to find shelter. The page provides information relevant for Texas residents as well. The page is constantly being updated by library personnel, and public officials are invited to contribute to it. The web address is http://www.calcasieulibrary.org/services/lagniappe-services/harvey-2017. Those wishing to contribute to the page can contact cppl@calcasieulibrary.org.

After the storm, several library staff members arrived at various shelters across the parish assisting people displaced by Harvey by providing computer assistance, passing out materials, and conducting story times, according to the library.

Library staff are also signing up non-residents for Internet library cards, which allow out-of-parish residents to access online resources provided by the library.

The library is offering the following services:

New visitors to the library will find:

Welcoming and knowledgeable staff members ready to assist

Public Wi-Fi

Free Scan to email on copy machines

Charging stations for phones and other devices

Children’s PCs with educational games

Variety of public PCs with various software, iPads, and laptops

“Libraries are an integral part of a community and are here for the people in a time of need,” said Christy Comeaux, Public Information Officer for the Calcasieu Parish Public Library. “We feel that we can help in so many ways after a disaster such as this. We can provide information and a means of communication along with a sense of warmth after the storm. We’ve been providing families with computer assistance in filling out disaster forms and helping to de-stress by bringing materials and story times to families. It’s amazing what just a little bit can do.”

You can access the library’s webpage at www.calcasieulibrary.org. The relief services link is in the middle of the page. Visitors can also call (337)-721-7147 for more information.

3:55 p.m.

Lake Charles Memorial Health System has established the Memorial Relief Fund to help all of the hospitals and their employees that were in the line of Hurricane Harvey. The fund is now open to donations from employees, medical staff and members of the community .

The fund will be overseen by a committee and all donations will be tax-deductible, according to LCMH. The Foundation and health system will provide additional financing as well. Funds will be distributed to employees across hurricane impact areas once a pool of donations has been collected.

Those wishing to support the Memorial Relief Fund may do so via check, cash or credit card by contacting Leif Pedersen, Senior Vice President for Philanthropy at (337)-494-3226.

1:30 p.m.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is now equipped to receive all non-perishable items from companies, groups and individuals that organizations like the Red Cross are not able to accept because of their limited resources, said CPSO spokeswoman Kim Myers.

The Sheriff’s Office has received a 40’ container donated by Tadlock Storage Container to store donations. The location of the container is 5716 Broad St., an address that houses several CPSO divisions. Donations will be accepted Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. until further notice - but if someone has donations they would like to drop off outside of normal hours, Myers says to please call Capt. Mike Fusilier at (337) 274-1313 or Deputy Seth Burk at (337) 425-6358.

The donations gathered will be distributed to first responders and their families who have been affected by Hurricane Harvey. The Sheriff’s Office will work with the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association to determine their needs, said Myers.

“We understand there are lots of companies and people who have gathered items for the evacuees with no place to bring them,” says Sheriff Mancuso. “We are happy to provide this avenue for those kind of donations.”

Also, the New Look Furniture truck at Prien Lake Mall is now nearing capacity with bottled water donations, and will stop taking donations at 2 p.m. today, instead of 3 p.m. as originally planned.

12 p.m.

I-10 westbound near Texas State Line remains closed due to flooding. Be sure to check www.511la.org for the latest travel information, as road conditions change quickly.

11:08 a.m.

KPLC will be at Prien Lake Mall (next to Long John Silver's) in Lake Charles around 12 p.m. Our staff will be collected cases of water ONLY for Southeast Texas Food Bank in Beaumont. Look out for the New Look Furniture Truck! We will be there until 3 p.m. today.

8:40 a.m.

Due to road closures and flooding issues, the Calcasieu Parish Public Library branch located at 113 S. Highway 109 in Starks, is closed until further notice. All other library locations are open and ready to assist anyone affected by Hurricane Harvey.

7 a.m.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will reopen most of Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge at sunrise Friday, Sept. 1.

6 a.m.

The Lake Charles Pit Bull Rescue is seeking donations, supplies and foster homes for dogs displaced from Harvey. For more information, visit https://lakecharlespitbullrescue.com/foster/

Joel Sims with the rescue group spoke about how you can foster those dogs on the Sunrise show:

Food supplies for the dogs can be drop off at Petco, 545 W. Prien Lake Road, Lake Charles.

To foster a dog, you need to fill out a form

Calcasieu Parish President Kevin Guidry outline plans for shelters in Lake Charles on the Sunrise show. If you would like to volunteer to help and to get more information, call the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury at 337-721-3500.

Mayor Nic Hunter spoke about Lake Charles' recovery following Harvey on the Sunrise show. If you would like to volunteer or get help, call 211.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff deputies are at a staging area in Vinton in preparation for potential flooding:

4 a.m.

Cameron Ferry back in service.

Thursday, Aug. 31

8:21 p.m.

The Lake Charles Civic Center is still needing donations of the following items:

Shaving cream

Contact solution

Toilet paper

Paper towels

Toddler underwear

Size 5 diapers

Adult underwear

Adult and kids socks

Backpacks/ Drawstring bags/ Thank you bags

Pull Ups

Umbrella strollers

Walkers

Pack-in play pins

Q-tips

Air freshener

Towels

Blankets

Baby bottles

Sugar

Men's razors

Men's pants & shorts

Large sized bras

Laundry detergent

7:37 p.m.

According to The Children's Clinic Facebook page, The Children's Clinic will provide care for any children displaced by Harvey who need care regardless of insurance coverage. Please call 337 478 6480 if you need an appointment.

4:29 p.m.

All five-day Beauregard Parish schools except for East Beau Elementary and High School will be open Friday, Sep. 1.

3:59 p.m.

All Vernon Parish schools except Evans school will be open Friday, September 1.

3:15 p.m.

Cameron Parish residents, business and property owners should report any and all damages caused by Tropical Storm Harvey to The Cameron Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness.

You will have to provide the following information:

Name

Phone number

Address of damages

What type of damage (wind, water, tornado, etc.)

Description of damage (amount of water in home, roof damage, tree on house, vehicle damage, etc.)

Estimated monetary value of damages

Contact Mary Carroll at 337-775-5718 or email mcarroll@cameronpj.org

1:30 P.m.

Vernon Parish: Voluntary evacuations for Vernon and Anacoco Lake areas have been lifted. Sheriff Sam Craft says engineers believe there is no longer a serious threat of a dam breach.

11:30 a.m.

Voluntary evacuation call issued by Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

11:15 a.m.

Coast Guard reopened the Calcasieu River Ship Channel early Thursday morning allowing ocean shipping traffic to resume.

9:30 a.m.

Here is a list of storm-related power outages in Southwest Louisiana due to Tropical Storm Harvey:

Entergy is reporting more than 550 customers in Calcasieu are currently without power as of 9 a.m. Thursday.

The Beauregard Electric Co-op outage map shows more than 502 members are out of power in the following parishes:

Allen 60

Beauregard 177

Calcasieu 8

Jeff Davis 1

Vernon 839

Cleco is reporting around 60 customers in Allen and Beauregard Parishes have no power.

Jeff Davis Electric Co-op customers can receive information on power outages on its website.

8:20 a.m.

State police said I-10 westbound near the Texas border remains closed due to Harvey flood water. Please avoid the area:

#I10 westbound at milepost 4 near the Texas border is still closed due to #Harvey flood water. Please avoid the area https://t.co/4DQ2KDYbdy pic.twitter.com/Lw9vgfkoOz — LA State Police (@LAStatePolice) August 31, 2017

8 a.m.

Catholic Charities of Southwest Louisiana is no longer accepting used clothing or shoes. They are asking the public to deliver those items to organizations such as CARC or Goodwill.

However, the charity needs the following items donated:

Trash Bags - Heavy Duty

Gloves - Heavy Duty

Disinfectant Cleaner (Pine-Sol, Lysol, etc...)

Laundry Detergent

Non-perishable food/pop-top canned foods

Monetary donations can be made to Catholic Charities of SWLA and dropped off at 1225 2nd St., Lake Charles or by visiting www.lcdiocese.org and mark your donation as HARVEY. For more information, call 337-439-7436.

6 a.m.

Calcasieu Parish Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus appeared on the Sunrise show:

Sgt. James Anderson gave an update on road conditions after Harvey during the Sunrise show:

A Texas evacuee who was rescued from a motel in Orange, Texas, was brought to the Red Cross shelter at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles:

Advisories are in place to prepare for evacuations for Beauregard and Vernon parish residents:

La. 109 between La. 12 (Starks) and La. 389 (Fields) is closed due to high water.

Toledo Bend Reservoir water releases increased 11 gates at 6 feet:

3 a.m.

Toledo Bend level up to 173.53'. 11 gates open at 4 feet. Here is a look at river stages downstream and expected crests.

Toledo Bend level up to 173.53'. 11 gates open at 4 feet. Here is a look at river stages downstream and expected crests. pic.twitter.com/Vlth6NJlak — Ben Terry (@BenTerryKPLC) August 31, 2017

Wednesday, Aug. 30

11:10 p.m.

The Cameron II Ferry has suspended service for maintenance work.

10:50 p.m.

Grand Lake Pontoon Bridge is open to vehicular and marine traffic.

9:58 p.m.

The Sabine River Bridge from Texas to Louisiana, La. 8 to Tx. 63, has been closed by DOTD.

7:31 p.m.

The Cameron Ferry service is suspended due to wind and tide conditions.

7:17 p.m.

All Beauregard Parish schools will be closed Thursday, Aug. 30.

The Black Bayou Bridge is now open to marine traffic and closed to vehicular traffic.

4:45 p.m.

Sulphur City Mayor Chris Duncan has announced that all City offices will be open Thursday, Aug. 31.

4:00 p.m.

Shelter organizers at the Civic Center have been overwhelmed with donations, and are now asking those who want to help evacuees to please make monetary donations to the United Way of Southwest Louisiana. To donate, you can visit www.unitedwayswla.org, text "HARVEY" to 41444, or mail a check to the United Way at 815 Ryan Street, Lake Charles, LA 70601.

3:00 p.m.

State officials have requested that Calcasieu Parish open a temporary evacuation center to accept local flood victims, as well as evacuees from affected areas in Texas, according to the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury.

From the Police Jury:

State agencies, the Sheriff’s Office, local government entities and municipalities, and others have coordinated to accommodate the various needs of the victims of Tropical Storm Harvey. The City of Lake Charles has opened the Lake Charles Civic Center to serve the local flood victims, and is taking in other evacuees. It is prepared to continue this effort until it has reached capacity. The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury will be announcing plans for recovery activities at Burton Coliseum to serve evacuees. Announcements regarding the Burton Complex will be forthcoming. Local residents should not consider the site as a permanent shelter. Evacuees will be sent to state shelters outside of hurricane impact zones when they become available.

2:45 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for Western Beauregard Parish, Western Calcasieu Parish, and Vernon Parish until 8:15 p.m Wednesday. At 2 p.m., Doppler radar indicated moderate to heavy rain across the warned area. Eight to 30 inches of rain has fallen over the past five days and up to three inches have fallen over the past three hours. Flash flooding is already occurring, according to NWS.

2:20 p.m.

The spillway gates at Toledo Bend have opened today.

2:00 p.m.

Pastor Harris with the New Hope Holiness Church in DeRidder says they will take evacuees from our area and Texas. Their location is 609 Warren Street.

OEP will hold another briefing on Harvey at 4:30 p.m. today. KPLC will be broadcasting it.

12:50 p.m.

All Calcasieu Parish School Board schools and facilities will be open on Thursday, Aug. 31. From the School Board:

While we know we still have families of both students and employees in flood situations who may not be able to leave their areas, we are committed to working with those individuals on attendance issues. Our bus drivers will not travel roads that appear impassable for obvious safety reasons. An important first step in returning our parish to normalcy is the opening of our schools. We ask for your patience in all aspects of the reopening process.

12:20 p.m.

Correction from Calcasieu Parish: Burton Coliseum is not open as a shelter to the general public. The coliseum is being used as a temporary staging point for evacuees from Texas. As of now the only shelter in the Lake Area remains the Civic Center.

11:25: a.m.

The Toledo Bend Reservoir has reached the action stage of 172.50,' which means operation of spillway gates will likely begin at 5 gates at 1 foot each.

11:00 a.m.

Kaitlin Rust live-tweeting the morning OEP briefing on Harvey:

School board assessing situation. Will have an answer regarding school closures at 5 this afternoon. #Harvey — Kaitlin Rust (@KaitlinRustKPLC) August 30, 2017

LC Civic Center is nearing capacity. Burton Coliseum will now serve as an additional shelter for incoming Texas residents. #Harvey — Kaitlin Rust (@KaitlinRustKPLC) August 30, 2017

Sheriff Mancuso says anyone that lives on a river in the area needs to pay close attention. #Harvey — Kaitlin Rust (@KaitlinRustKPLC) August 30, 2017

Sheriff Mancuso: The threat is shifting to the Vinton, Toomey, Starks area. #Harvey pic.twitter.com/UHR8w6X07Q — Kaitlin Rust (@KaitlinRustKPLC) August 30, 2017

NWS: Expect winds from 30-40 mph today in SWLA #Harvey — Kaitlin Rust (@KaitlinRustKPLC) August 30, 2017

10:55 a.m.

Burton Coliseum is being opened as a shelter because the Civic Center is reaching capacity, said Kevin Guidry, president of the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury.

10:50 a.m.

The Calcasieu Parish School Board will give an update on Thursday school closures later this afternoon:

10:40 a.m.

OEP is holding another Tropical Storm Harvey update. Watch HERE.

10:15 a.m.

For those in Texas needing rescue from flooded areas, call the Texas Coast Guard's emergency numbers:

281-464-4851

281-464-4852

281-464-4853

281-464-4854

281-464-4855

10:00 a.m.

The curfew and mandatory evacuation has been lifted for all areas in Cameron Parish, for residents only, as of 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30. Preliminary assessments have been done, and roadways have been deemed passable, according to Cameron Parish OEP.

OEP, however, urges drivers to use extreme caution while traveling the roads, as there are some spots with water - but no areas are impassable, according to OEP.

There are about 1,030 customers out of power at this time. Both Jeff Davis Electric and Entergy are working tirelessly to restore power at this time, says Cameron OEP.

The Cameron Parish Police Jury hotline- 337-721-3586

8:40 a.m.

Entergy is reporting around 5,000 customers in Calcasieu and almost 600 Cameron customers are currently without power as of 8:30 a.m. Monday.

The Beauregard Electric Co-op outage map shows more than 2,000 members are out of power in the following parishes:

Allen 885

Beauregard 1,182

Calcasieu 303

Jeff Davis 2

Vernon 595

8:05 a.m.

Cameron OEP said there are about 1,030 customers out of power at this time in Cameron Parish. Both Jeff Davis Electric and Entergy are working tirelessly to restore power at this time.

7:30 a.m.

Louisiana State Police said I-10 westbound near the Texas State Line is closed due to flooding. Traffic is being detoured at La. 109, Hwy. 171 and I-49. Motorists on the Texas side of the Sabine River who are unable to proceed west are being escorted the wrong way by Louisiana State Police back into Louisiana. Travel into Southeast Texas is strongly discouraged at this time due to flooding.

7:16 a.m.

A local group in Southwest Louisiana is getting ready to head out on boats to rescue those in need.

Getting ready to go out on #boats with a local group of people working to rescue those in need. #Harvey #SWLA @KPLC7News pic.twitter.com/Q9OZQUpKeG — Candy Rodriguez (@CRodriguezKPLC) August 30, 2017

6:55 a.m.

The Lake Charles Police Department is asking the public to avoid Lake Street, between north and south Hale, until further notice due to a broken electrical pole. Entergy crew is en route.

6:30 a.m.

Denise Durel from United Way of Southwest Louisiana spoke about the 'Flood the Love Campaign' on Sunrise. This is a community donation drive to collect basic needs for the flooding across South Louisiana. For more information, call 211.

6 a.m.

Government officials joined us on Sunrise to discuss Tropical Storm Harvey.

Calcasieu Sheriff Tony Mancuso talks about his team's efforts to help people stay safe from the flooding:

La. National Guard Maj. Aaron Dupechin talks about rescues made across Southwest Louisiana over the past few days. While no rescues were made last night, the Louisiana National Guard is standing by:

5:30 a.m.

Storm-related power outages have been reported throughout Southwest Louisiana. For the latest list of power outages, click HERE.

4 a.m.

A flash flood warning is in effect until 9:15 a.m. for Calcasieu, Cameron, Beauregard and Vernon Parishes.

3:54 a.m.

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles just tweeted that Tropical Storm Harvey made landfall in Cameron Parish early Wednesday morning. According to the National Hurricane Center, Harvey’s center crossed the coast just west of Cameron between 2 and 3 a.m.

Tropical Storm #Harvey Advisory 40: Harvey Makes Landfall Just West of Cameron Louisiana. https://t.co/VqHn0uj6EM — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) August 30, 2017

3:34 a.m.

Texas Department of Transportation said I-10 eastbound/westbound in Beaumont is closed to traffic.

3:08 a.m.

Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Beauregard and Vernon Parishes in Louisiana until 4:47 p.m. Wednesday:

Bayou Anacoco near Rosepine, Louisiana

Sabine River near Bon Wier, Louisiana

Sabine River near Deweyville, Texas

Sabine River near Orange, Texas

2:12 a.m.

The Oakdale Animal Clinic posted on social media that veterinarian Dr. Grant Fontenot can help with getting livestock and horses to dry ground and safety. For more information, call 318-335-3814 or 337-831-5148.

Tuesday, Aug. 29

10:41 p.m.

The Carey Baptist Association is asking for donations for those taking shelter in the Lake Charles Civic Center. They are in need of the following items:

Blankets

Pillows

Socks

Travel Size Hygiene Kits

Toothbrushes & Toothpaste

Soap

Washcloths & Towels

Donations can be dropped off at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

7:37 p.m.

James Anderson with the Louisiana State Police has released a new list of road conditions for SWLA:

CURRENT ROAD CLOSURES IN CALCASIEU PARISH

I-10 w/b the exit 4 off ramp to LA 109 is closed due to high water.

LA 397 between US 90 and I-10 is now open.

LA 3020 west of LA 397 is closed due to water across the roadway.

LA 397@ milepost 9 is closed due to water across the roadway.

US 90 between MP#39 and MP#42 water across the roadway but is passable

LA 27 MP#4.5 has water across the road but is passable.

LA 397 west of LA 27 is impassable.

LA 3256 @ MP 2 water across the roadway but is passable/ closed at bridge.

Several Parish roads are closed due to water across the roadway.

CURRENT ROAD CLOSURES IN JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH

I-10 w/b off ramp @ Exit 54 is closed.

Several Parish roads are closed due to water across the roadway.

CURRENT ROAD CLOSURES IN BEAUREGARD PARISH

LA 394 is closed due to water across the road?

LA 113 is closed due to water across the road.

LA 1147 is closed due to water across the road.

CURRENT ROAD CLOSURES IN CAMERON PARISH

Several Parish roads are closed due to water across the roadway.

7:15 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for areas including Vinton, Hackberry and Starks to last until 10:15 p.m.:

Flash Flood Warning including Vinton LA, Hackberry LA, Starks LA until 10:15 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/T1I0yUDLdS — NWS Lake Charles (@NWSLakeCharles) August 30, 2017

According to NWS, Harvey has passed the 50” measured single-storm rainfall record for the continental US.

7:00 p.m.

The Calcasieu OEP has consolidated all area shelters into one, located at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

Multiple tornadoes have been reported near Crowley and Jennings, and one has been confirmed.

4:30 p.m.

Calcasieu OEP is scheduled to give a briefing on Harvey at 4:30 p.m. We'll be broadcasting it

4:00 p.m.

Notes from 3:30 p.m. briefing on TS Harvey:

Dick Gremillion, OHSEP: Made 126 rescues last night.

Dick Gremillion, OHSEP: 350-400 rescues done in east Lake Charles, Iowa and Bell City/Hayes. 126 calls for help.

Shelter to open up at the Civic Center.

Mancuso: Next 24 hours are critical. Seven rescues in Iowa last night. CPSO did 50 rescues overall. LCFD and LCPD did many, too.

Edwards: Expect power outages. Note: linemen are not allowed to go out and make repairs until conditions are safe.

3:50 p.m.

Gov Edwards just held a press briefing on Tropical Storm Harvey in Lake Charles. Tweets from the briefing:

Edwards: it is extremely dangerous for motorist to drive in water when they don't know how deep it is @KPLC7News — Maranda Whittington (@MarandaKPLC) August 29, 2017

Edwards: We aren't certain that the President is coming. This is the area (Southwest Louisiana) we anticipate he would come to @KPLC7News — Maranda Whittington (@MarandaKPLC) August 29, 2017

Edwards: Texas is still very much in response mode and eventually they will transition into recovery mode @KPLC7News — Maranda Whittington (@MarandaKPLC) August 29, 2017

Edwards: make sure people don't drive through water @KPLC7News — Maranda Whittington (@MarandaKPLC) August 29, 2017

DOTD: expect to see a number of closures on the interstate going to west @KPLC7News — Maranda Whittington (@MarandaKPLC) August 29, 2017

Col. Reeves (La state police): 83-84 troopers on standby @KPLC7News — Maranda Whittington (@MarandaKPLC) August 29, 2017

LA National Guard: trying to position a couple of helicopters in the Lake Charles area @KPLC7News — Maranda Whittington (@MarandaKPLC) August 29, 2017

Edwards: President has announced visit to come to southwest Louisiana Saturday @KPLC7News — Maranda Whittington (@MarandaKPLC) August 29, 2017

Edwards: If there is any assistance you need from us, don't hesitate to ask @KPLC7News — Maranda Whittington (@MarandaKPLC) August 29, 2017

There will be a threat for isolated tornadoes tonight and tomorrow @KPLC7News @NWSLakeCharles #harvey — Maranda Whittington (@MarandaKPLC) August 28, 2017

1:35 p.m.

Catholic Charities of Southwest Louisiana is accepting disaster supplies from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily at its 1225 Second Street location.

Items needed include: bleach, 1 gallon containers; gloves, heavy duty; disinfectant cleaner; dishwashing liquid; trash bags; paper dust masks; paper towels; mosquito repellent; mops and brooms; sponges; bottled water, cases only; and non-perishable food items. For information or to make arrangements for large and/or special donations call Jessica at 337-912-8937. The office number for Catholic Charities is 337-439-7436.

More HERE.

Please email news@kplctv.com with information about local charities.

12:38 p.m.

Gov. Edwards is giving updates on TS Harvey.

Burton Coliseum also has a new supply of sandbags. Volunteers are handing them out as long as supplies last.

According to the Tuesday morning Calcasieu OEP briefing, SWLA has had 10 to 20 inches of rain so far.

11:05 a.m.

Calcasieu Parish Schools will be closed Wednesday, Aug. 30.

Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles is out of sandbags.

8:57 a.m.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More rain and wind today as Harvey moves closer to Southwest Louisiana.

8:49 a.m.

Updated list of closures for Southwest Louisiana.

Updated list of sandbag locations.

8:36 a.m.

The Mayor of Iowa has opened up the Iowa Community Center to any evacuees who are in need of shelter. For more information, call the Iowa Police Department or Iowa Fire Department 337-582-3636.

7:18 a.m.

A group in Kinder High School and Basile City Hall are accepting donations from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at Kinder High School, 145 Hwy 38. The supplies will be for residents impacted by Hurricane Harvey. There will also be a drop off location at Basile City Hall from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Here are the following items they need:

Blankets

Cases of water

Nonperishable food items

Paper towels

Diapers

Baby Wipes

Formula

Toiletries

Toothpaste

Toilet paper

Toothbrushes

Deodorant

Soap

6:51 a.m.

Mount Olive Baptist Church located on 600 North Simmons Street in Lake Charles is open to all seeking shelter from Tropical Storm Harvey. For more information, call Pastor Braylon Harris at 337-513-5600.

6 a.m.

Government officials joined us on Sunrise to discuss Hurricane Harvey.

Calcasieu Sheriff Tony Mancuso:

State Police Troop D spokesman James Anderson gives an update on road conditions:

Calcasieu Parish OEP Director Dick Gremillion:

Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter:

Monday, Aug. 28

5:45 p.m.

During the 4:30 p.m. OEP briefing Sheriff Tony Mancuso said that the rivers and bayous in the parish are filled to capacity; He warns residents to remain vigilant, and urges residents to call the Sheriff's Office immediately if they need help getting out of their flooded homes.

Mancuso also is urging everyone to stay off the roads if at all possible - including sightseers who may be touring flooded areas around the parish.

OEP Chief Dick Gremillion says that flooding could be a continuing problem through at least Wednesday because of heavy rain coming through Southwest Louisiana.

5:30 p.m.

OEP Chief Dick Gremillion said OEP has received reports of flooding on Edwards Road. He said it would be best for residents living along the road to evacuate immediately if possible.

5:15 p.m.

Governor Edwards talks to Cynthia Arceneaux about Tropical Storm Harvey.

4:45 p.m.

OEP and SWLA officials are giving updates on TS Harvey.

4:13 p.m.

Christian Piekos spoke with members of the Cajun Navy en route to Houston.

3:20 p.m.

Catholic Charities on 1225 2nd Street is accepting any type of donation. Contact Jessica at (337)-912-8932.

2:13 p.m.

Due to the mandatory evacuation order Cameron Parish schools will be closed through Friday.

1:21 p.m.

Southwest Louisiana at its best right here:

This is only maybe half the people who are out here as volunteers to fill sandbags. There are older people, people with disabilities, kids smaller than than bags, all helping so that people can better protect their homes. #LakeCharlesProud #Harvey

1:20 p.m.

Calcasieu schools closed Tuesday

1:14 p.m.

Tornado warning issued for area between Holly Beach and Cameron.

12:25 p.m.

McNeese State University, all Calcasieu Parish Diocese schools are closed, and all Jeff Davis Parish schools are closed Tuesday, Aug 29. Click HERE for a list of closures.

12:05 p.m.

11:28 a.m.

WATCH LIVE NOW: 7News at Noon starts a half hour earlier for extended coverage of Tropical Storm Harvey.

10:30 a.m.

Sheriff Tony Mancuso: "Looks like we're in it for the long haul ... don't get complacent."

Sheriff Tony Mancuso says trees down and electricity out in Starks area.

Notes from OEP meeting.

OEP Chief Dick Gremillion says to stay off roadways.

LC firefighters have conducted three rescues from vehicles.

The threat of tornados continues throughout the day.

Tropical storm warning on Texas coast and western Cameron Parish coast.

Tropical storm watch in eastern Cameron Parish

Harvey moving out into Gulf, expected to make landfall Wednesday morning.

Not expected to regain strength and become a hurricane.

6-10 inches of rain have fallen so far in Calcasieu.

10 a.m.

LCPD reporting that I-120 westbound is flooded at the Ryan Street exit. Avoid the area.

9:33 a.m.

PHOTOS: Harvey damage in Texas.

9:18 a.m.

Tornado warning canceled.

9:10 a.m.

Tornado warning in Lake Charles until 9:30 a.m.

8:07 a.m.

Tornado warnings have been issued on the eastern side of Cameron Parish and in southeast Allen Parish. Both end at 8:30 a.m.

There is a possible tornado in the marshy area north of Rockefeller Refuge in Cameron. There is a possible tornado north of Elton.

7:23 a.m.

Gov. John Bel Edwards to visit Lake Charles Monday afternoon.

6:50 a.m.

Government officials joined us on Sunrise to discuss Hurricane Harvey.

Calcasieu Sheriff Tony Mancuso:

State Police Troop D spokesman James Anderson gives an update on road conditions:

Cameron Parish OEP Director Danny Lavergne:

6:23 a.m.

Vernon Parish schools closed. All SWLA parishes have closed school today.

6:08 a.m.

Kayla Courvell is live now.

6:03 a.m.

Emergency shelter opens in Lake Charles at the Purple Heart Rec Center.

5:29 a.m.

Allen Parish Schools closed today.

5:05 a.m.

If you must drive today, use EXTREME CAUTION. The roads are filling up with water and many are flooded.

Here's what we're looking at in rainfall today.

5 a.m.

Beauregard Parish Schools will be CLOSED Monday.

2:35 a.m.

The National Weather Service has extended the Tornado Watch through 1 p.m. Monday for Acadia, Calcasieu, Cameron, Jefferson Davis and Vermilion parishes.

2:30 a.m.

Changes to Cameron Parish trash routes

NO GARBAGE COLLECTION ON MONDAY

Monday's route will be run Tuesday.

Tuesday's route will be run Wednesday.

Wednesday's route will be run Thursday.

Thursday's route will be run Friday.

Friday's route will be run Saturday.

Sunday, Aug. 27, 7:20 p.m.

Tree falls on home on Eighth Street in Lake Charles.

Sunday, Aug. 27, 7:15 p.m.

More video of flooded roads in Southwest Louisiana.

Sunday, Aug. 27, 6:07 p.m.

Overflowing water on Musser Road in Moss Bluff:

Sunday, Aug. 27 - 5:50 p.m.

All non-essential City of Lake Charles administrative offices and services, including City Hall, will be closed during regular business hours from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. effective Monday, August 28, 2017, per an executive order signed by Mayor Nic Hunter today.

Lake Charles City Transit services will also be temporarily suspended on Monday.

For an updated list of the latest closures, including road closures in Calcasieu Parish

Notes from 4:30 OEP meeting.

Calcasieu Sheriff Tony Mancuso: If you see barricades, don't just go around them, stay out of those areas. Parents, make sure your children aren't going into water. Riding wakeboards behind ATVs is not a good idea.

"If we get the reprieve, we thank God for the reprieve, but right now it's still a dangerous situation," Mancuso said.

Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter: Slow down, don't cause wakes while driving through water.

DeQuincy Mayor Lawrence Henagan: Because people have been tubing and kayaking on Buxton Creek, city is closing Buxton Creek. Anyone there will be considered trespassing.

Sunday, Aug. 27 - 3:50 p.m.

The Calcasieu Office of Emergency Preparedness will hold a briefing on Tropical Storm Harvey at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27.

Parish officials and the mayors of local municipalities will have a brief media event to discuss the flooding situation in Calcasieu immediately following the 4:30 p.m. OEP briefing.

We'll be broadcasting the briefings - 7News Live at Five will begin at 4:30 p.m. so we can air them.

Sunday, Aug. 27 - 2:20 p.m.

Calcasieu OEP is asking residents to avoid travel for the duration of the heavy rainfall caused by Tropical Storm Harvey.

Numerous roads in the parish have become impassable due to the heavy rains.

The Sheriff’s Office has deployed its high water team consisting of 32 deputies, numerous boats and high water vehicles. Sheriff Mancuso has increased regular patrol by 50 percent.

“We are expecting this to be a significant rain event for the next several days. We will have high water vehicles and boats staged in different areas within the parish, on both sides of the river. We are prepared to handle any flood-related calls we may receive,” Mancuso said.

If you find yourself in an emergency or trapped in your home and need help evacuating, or have any other weather-related issues, CPSO urges you to please call 911 or the Sheriff’s Office at 337-491-3700.

The Sheriff’s Office has also set up a call center for non-emergency calls. The number is 337-491-3846.

You can follow CPSO on Twitter @CalcasieuSO or on Facebook for continued updates and information.

Sunday, Aug. 27 - 1:00 p.m.

Calcasieu OEP is urging residents to limit their travel because of road flooding due to torrential rains from Harvey.

The Lake Charles Police Department says that most roads are flooding in downtown Lake Charles and surrounding areas. LCPD urges drivers to not travel unless absolutely necessary.

Numerous schools and government facilities have announced closures on Monday due to weather.

Sunday, Aug. 27 - 12:40 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for Cameron, Calcasieu, and Jefferson Davis Parish until 2 a.m. Monday, Aug. 28.

According to NWS:

"Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle."

Sunday, Aug. 27 - 11:30 a.m.

The National Weather Service is predicting anywhere from 10 to 20 inches of rain over the next two days. The worst of it will be overnight.

All Calcasieu Parish schools will be closed Monday, August 28 due to inclement weather, the Calcasieu Parish School Board announced Sunday.

Neither public nor private school students will have class.

Catholic Schools in Calcasieu Parish and Jennings will also be closed on Monday.

Lake Charles Charter Academy, Lake Charles College Prep, and Southwest Louisiana Charter Academy will be closed Monday, August 28.

SOWELA Technical Community College offices are closed and all classes canceled Monday, August 28, due to inclement weather.

Sunday, Aug. 27 - 10:20 a.m.

A flash flood warning has been issued for Calcasieu and Cameron parishes until 2:45 p.m. today.

Sunday, Aug. 27 - 9:52 a.m.

Live radar:

Sunday, Aug. 27 - 9:45 a.m.

Calcasieu OEP is scheduled to give an update on storm conditions at 10:30 a.m. today.

Sunday, Aug 27 - 8:46 a.m.

The latest from Meteorologist Ben Terry: heavy rains today, flash flooding possible.

Saturday, Aug 26 - 8:00 p.m.

A tornado warning was issued for the western portion of Cameron Parish until 8:15 p.m. Saturday.

Saturday, Aug. 26 - 6:55 p.m.

The City of Lake Charles will continue to monitor weather conditions, but at this time, no interruptions in city services are planned, according to Matt Young, City of Lake Charles spokesman.

Any suspension in services will be posted at www.cityoflakecharles.com and the City’s Facebook page @LakeCharlesLouisiana.

Mayor Nic Hunter released the following statement:

"Please remain vigilant because weather can be very unpredictable. I want to commend the cohesive efforts between government agencies, law enforcement and emergency preparedness leaders. The coordination between them is unparalleled. I also want to thank the city's public works and public safety employees who are continuously monitoring street conditions. Their dedication to Lake Charles and its residents is apparent."

Millennium Park, located at Lakeshore Drive and Bord Du Lac Drive, will remain closed through Sunday, August 27, said Young.

The Fitzenreiter boat launch, located in Riverside Park, is closed until further notice.

Saturday, Aug. 26 - 6:00 p.m.

Update from Cameron Parish OEP:

Rain totals tonight through Friday will be: Southeast Texas 10-16 inches, East Texas 6-10 inches, Southwest Louisiana 5-12 inches, South Central Louisiana 4-9 inches, and Central Louisiana 3-7 inches. Due to the rains, expect to see river flooding as well. The storm surge threat is decreasing. During high tides this evening and again Sunday morning, there could be one to two feet of water above ground level in low-lying areas of coastal southeast Texas and southwest and south central Louisiana.



The tornado threat is low, but we have had reports of tornadoes today, so be ready to take action if a tornado warning is issued. The low tornado threat will continue tonight into Sunday.

Saturday, Aug. 26 - 4:50 p.m.

Tropical Storm Harvey, which is moving very slowly in central Texas, will weaken to a tropical depression by Monday. Harvey is not expected to come back into the Gulf of Mexico, but there is still a threat of heavy rains and floods in Southeast Texas and parts of Louisiana, according to the National Weather Service.

Saturday, Aug. 26 - 4:25 p.m.

The evacuation order for areas of Cameron Parish issued Thursday has been updated to voluntary instead of mandatory, the Cameron Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness has announced.

Saturday, Aug. 26 - 3:55 p.m.

A tornado warning has been issued for Vernon Parish until 4:15 p.m. Saturday.

A tornado watch is still in effect for Cameron and Calcasieu parishes until 2:00 a.m. Sunday.

Saturday, Aug. 26 - 3:33 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 26 - 3:30 p.m.

One confirmed death from Harvey.

Saturday, Aug. 26 - 2:40 p.m.

Gov. Edwards is addressing the state on TS Harvey, urging residents to stay vigilant.

Saturday, Aug. 26 - 2:00 p.m.

Cameron OEP has provided photos of a possible tornado in Hackberry today and the damage it caused. No injuries were reported, according to OEP.

Saturday, Aug. 26 - 1:30 p.m.

Harvey has now been downgraded to a tropical storm.

A tornado watch has been issued for Cameron and Calcasieu parishes until 2 a.m. Sunday.

Around 12:25 p.m. Saturday, Cameron Parish Emergency Management reported a camper on its side in Hackberry with one structure having a torn roof, but there were no injuries reported. A Tornado Warning was then issued to include southwestern Calcasieu Parish until 1:00 p.m. for the same storm that quickly weakened as it moved toward the Carlyss area before 1:00 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 26 - 12:30 p.m.

Cameron Parish OHSEP has announced that the mandatory evacuation issued Thursday for areas of the parish is still in effect.

"There are no road blocks established at this point and no road closures. We are not completely out of danger for high water at this point. We are monitoring the tides and are anticipating a hide tide at 8 p.m. on Saturday and 6 a.m. on Sunday. We strongly discourage vehicular traffic after dark in the evacuated areas," OHSEP announced in a statement.

Saturday, Aug. 26 - 11:50 a.m.

Rewatch this morning's OEP briefing here:

Saturday, Aug. 26 - 11:14 a.m.

There will be another OEP briefing at 4:30 p.m. There may only be one briefing tomorrow.

Saturday, Aug. 26 - 10:35 a.m.

Watch the OEP briefing

From OEP briefing:

NWS: Even though Harvey may stay inland, there is still a threat of heavy rains and floods. Possibly 7-13 inches in SWLA.

NWS rain total predictions for next few days:

OEP director Dick Gremillion says with lessened chance of Harvey turning into a hurricane before it impacts SWLA, Calcasieu River may reopen.

Saturday, Aug. 26 - 10:10 a.m.

Calcasieu OEP is scheduled to give an update on Hurricane Harvey at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

And click HERE for our latest weather forecast.

To see more hurricane coverage

Download our KPLC 7Stormteam Weather app for more weather news.

Download our KPLC 7News app for more stories from our 7News team.

Watch our 24/7 livestream

