LIVE BLOG: Continuing coverage of Tropical Storm Harvey

Sunday, Aug. 27 - 3:50 p.m.

The Calcasieu Office of Emergency Preparedness will hold a briefing on Tropical Storm Harvey at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27.

Parish officials and the mayors of local municipalities will have a brief media event to discuss the flooding situation in Calcasieu immediately following the 4:30 p.m. OEP briefing.

Sunday, Aug. 27 - 2:20 p.m.

Calcasieu OEP is asking residents to avoid travel for the duration of the heavy rainfall caused by Tropical Storm Harvey.

Numerous roads in the parish have become impassable due to the heavy rains.

The Sheriff’s Office has deployed its high water team consisting of 32 deputies, numerous boats and high water vehicles. Sheriff Mancuso has increased regular patrol by 50 percent.

“We are expecting this to be a significant rain event for the next several days. We will have high water vehicles and boats staged in different areas within the parish, on both sides of the river. We are prepared to handle any flood-related calls we may receive,” Mancuso said.

If you find yourself in an emergency or trapped in your home and need help evacuating, or have any other weather-related issues, CPSO urges you to please call 911 or the Sheriff’s Office at 337-491-3700.

The Sheriff’s Office has also set up a call center for non-emergency calls. The number is 337-491-3846.

Sunday, Aug. 27 - 1:00 p.m.

Calcasieu OEP is urging residents to limit their travel because of road flooding due to torrential rains from Harvey.

The Lake Charles Police Department says that most roads are flooding in downtown Lake Charles and surrounding areas. LCPD urges drivers to not travel unless absolutely necessary.

Numerous schools and government facilities have announced closures on Monday due to weather. See the latest closure list HERE.

Sunday, Aug. 27 - 12:40 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for Cameron, Calcasieu, and Jefferson Davis Parish until 2 a.m. Monday, Aug. 28.

According to NWS:

"Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle."

Sunday, Aug. 27 - 11:30 a.m.

The National Weather Service is predicting anywhere from 10 to 20 inches of rain over the next two days. The worst of it will be overnight.

All Calcasieu Parish schools will be closed Monday, August 28 due to inclement weather, the Calcasieu Parish School Board announced Sunday.

Neither public nor private school students will have class.

Catholic Schools in Calcasieu Parish and Jennings will also be closed on Monday.

Lake Charles Charter Academy, Lake Charles College Prep, and Southwest Louisiana Charter Academy will be closed Monday, August 28.

SOWELA Technical Community College offices are closed and all classes canceled Monday, August 28, due to inclement weather.

Sunday, Aug. 27 - 10:20 a.m.

A flash flood warning has been issued for Calcasieu and Cameron parishes until 2:45 p.m. today.

Sunday, Aug. 27 - 9:52 a.m.

Sunday, Aug. 27 - 9:45 a.m.

Sunday, Aug 27 - 8:46 a.m.

The latest from Meteorologist Ben Terry: heavy rains today, flash flooding possible. Click HERE for more.

Saturday, Aug 26 - 8:00 p.m.

A tornado warning was issued for the western portion of Cameron Parish until 8:15 p.m. Saturday.

Saturday, Aug. 26 - 6:55 p.m.

The City of Lake Charles will continue to monitor weather conditions, but at this time, no interruptions in city services are planned, according to Matt Young, City of Lake Charles spokesman.

Mayor Nic Hunter released the following statement:

"Please remain vigilant because weather can be very unpredictable. I want to commend the cohesive efforts between government agencies, law enforcement and emergency preparedness leaders. The coordination between them is unparalleled. I also want to thank the city's public works and public safety employees who are continuously monitoring street conditions. Their dedication to Lake Charles and its residents is apparent."

Millennium Park, located at Lakeshore Drive and Bord Du Lac Drive, will remain closed through Sunday, August 27, said Young.

The Fitzenreiter boat launch, located in Riverside Park, is closed until further notice.

Saturday, Aug. 26 - 6:00 p.m.

Update from Cameron Parish OEP:

Rain totals tonight through Friday will be: Southeast Texas 10-16 inches, East Texas 6-10 inches, Southwest Louisiana 5-12 inches, South Central Louisiana 4-9 inches, and Central Louisiana 3-7 inches. Due to the rains, expect to see river flooding as well. The storm surge threat is decreasing. During high tides this evening and again Sunday morning, there could be one to two feet of water above ground level in low-lying areas of coastal southeast Texas and southwest and south central Louisiana.



The tornado threat is low, but we have had reports of tornadoes today, so be ready to take action if a tornado warning is issued. The low tornado threat will continue tonight into Sunday.

Saturday, Aug. 26 - 4:50 p.m.

Tropical Storm Harvey, which is moving very slowly in central Texas, will weaken to a tropical depression by Monday. Harvey is not expected to come back into the Gulf of Mexico, but there is still a threat of heavy rains and floods in Southeast Texas and parts of Louisiana, according to the National Weather Service.

Saturday, Aug. 26 - 4:25 p.m.

The evacuation order for areas of Cameron Parish issued Thursday has been updated to voluntary instead of mandatory, the Cameron Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness has announced.

Saturday, Aug. 26 - 3:55 p.m.

A tornado warning has been issued for Vernon Parish until 4:15 p.m. Saturday.

A tornado watch is still in effect for Cameron and Calcasieu parishes until 2:00 a.m. Sunday.

Saturday, Aug. 26 - 3:33 p.m.

One confirmed death from Harvey. Click HERE.

Saturday, Aug. 26 - 2:40 p.m.

Gov. Edwards is addressing the state on TS Harvey, urging residents to stay vigilant.

Saturday, Aug. 26 - 2:00 p.m.

Cameron OEP has provided photos of a possible tornado in Hackberry today and the damage it caused. No injuries were reported, according to OEP.

Saturday, Aug. 26 - 1:30 p.m.

Harvey has now been downgraded to a tropical storm.

A tornado watch has been issued for Cameron and Calcasieu parishes until 2 a.m. Sunday.

Around 12:25 p.m. Saturday, Cameron Parish Emergency Management reported a camper on its side in Hackberry with one structure having a torn roof, but there were no injuries reported. A Tornado Warning was then issued to include southwestern Calcasieu Parish until 1:00 p.m. for the same storm that quickly weakened as it moved toward the Carlyss area before 1:00 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 26 - 12:30 p.m.

Cameron Parish OHSEP has announced that the mandatory evacuation issued Thursday for areas of the parish is still in effect.

"There are no road blocks established at this point and no road closures. We are not completely out of danger for high water at this point. We are monitoring the tides and are anticipating a hide tide at 8 p.m. on Saturday and 6 a.m. on Sunday. We strongly discourage vehicular traffic after dark in the evacuated areas," OHSEP announced in a statement.

Saturday, Aug. 26 - 11:50 a.m.

Saturday, Aug. 26 - 11:14 a.m.

There will be another OEP briefing at 4:30 p.m. There may only be one briefing tomorrow.

Saturday, Aug. 26 - 10:35 a.m.

NWS: Even though Harvey may stay inland, there is still a threat of heavy rains and floods. Possibly 7-13 inches in SWLA.

NWS rain total predictions for next few days:

OEP director Dick Gremillion says with lessened chance of Harvey turning into a hurricane before it impacts SWLA, Calcasieu River may reopen.

Saturday, Aug. 26 - 10:10 a.m.

