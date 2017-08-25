SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: CPSO searching for suspect in connection with multiple vehicle burglaries

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office has released a surveillance video in the hopes of identifying a suspect involved in connection with multiple vehicle burglaries that happened in Lake Charles.

Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kim Myers said deputies received several complaints in reference to a vehicle burglary on Jerry Street and on South Chateau Circle in Lake Charles on Aug. 21. During further investigation, deputies learned the suspect stole a purse containing several debit and credit cards from the car on Jerry Street. It was also discovered one of the stolen credit cards was used at a store on Nelson Road and a pharmacy on Ryan Street on the same night the card was stolen. The suspect also attempted to use the credit card at a store on Highway 14. In addition, one of the stolen debit cards was found inside a recovered truck that was reported stolen through the Lake Charles Police Department from a residence on South Chateau Circle. Surveillance footage shows the suspect at the local grocery store where the stolen card was used.

Myers asks anyone with information regarding the theft or the suspect shown in the pictures to call lead VCIU Detective David Doucett at 337-494-4583.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.