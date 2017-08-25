WATCH KPLC ONLINE: Join our newscasts for the latest on Hurricane Harvey

Live video from KPLC 7 News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KPLC 7 News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.
KPLC is bringing you the latest on Hurricane Harvey and how it will affect Southwest Louisiana.More >>
Lamar State College in Orange, TX is closed on Aug. 28 and 29, Monday and Tuesday due to Hurricane Harvey. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
The Calcasieu Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness will hold a news conference regarding Tropical Storm Harvey.More >>
The Sulphur City Council has declared a state of emergency at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 25, in response to Hurricane Harvey.More >>
Governor John Bel Edwards is planning to make a stop in Lake Charles on Friday, Aug, 25, for the annual LegisGator Luncheon. Edwards will later head to the Calcasieu Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness to meet with emergency response officials who are preparing for Hurricane Harvey. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
