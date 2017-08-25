WATCH KPLC ONLINE: Join our newscasts for the latest on Hurrican - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Live video from KPLC 7 News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KPLC 7 News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

WATCH KPLC ONLINE: Join our newscasts for the latest on Hurricane Harvey

By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
(KPLC) -

KPLC is bringing you the latest on Hurricane Harvey and how it will affect Southwest Louisiana.

To watch KPLC's newscasts online, click HERE.

KPLC Newscasts:

  • 7News Sunrise - 4:30 a.m. until 7 a.m.
  • 7News at Noon - 12 p.m.
  • 7News First at Four - 4 p.m.
  • 7News Live at Five - 5 p.m.
  • 7News at Six - 6 p.m.
  • 7News Nightcast - 10 p.m.

Read more about Hurricane Harvey HERE.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly