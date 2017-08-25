LATEST CLOSURES: McNeese closed Wednesday

Here is a list of storm-related closures around Southwest Louisiana:

UPDATE: McNeese State University closed Wednesday, Aug. 30.

The Calcasieu Parish School Board will be closed Wednesday, Aug. 30. Public and private schools will be closed.

I-10 westbound exit ramp at La. 383 is closed due to high water.Opelousas Street near I-210 is closed due to high water.

I-210 eastbound exit ramp at Broad Street is closed due to high water.

I-210 eastbound exit ramp at Legion Street and I-210 westbound entrance ramp at Legion Street is closed.

La. 3020 (Opelousas Street) between Goodman Road and La. 397 closed due to high water.

La. 384 at Black Bayou Pontoon Bridge is closed until further notice. Marine traffic on the Intracoastal Waterway is unaffected.

La. 101 south of U.S. 90 is closed due to high water.

DOTD will be locking the Black Bayou Bridge due to high water. It will be closed to vehicle traffic but open to marine traffic.

LCPD is reporting that the following roads are flooded: I-10 Opelousas westbound on- and off-ramps; Opelousas eastbound off-ramp; Enterprise eastbound off-ramp; Enterprise westbound on-ramp; Belden on both ramps.

LCPD is also reporting that I-120 westbound is flooded at the Ryan Street exit. Avoid the area.

Schools and churches

The Calcasieu Parish School Board will be closed Tuesday, Aug. 28 and Wednesday, Aug. 30. Public and private schools will be closed.

will be closed Tuesday, Aug. 28 and Wednesday, Aug. 30. Public and private schools will be closed. Catholic Schools in Calcasieu and Jefferson Davis Parish will be closed Tuesday, Aug. 29.

will be closed Tuesday, Aug. 29. Our Lady Immaculate Catholic School in Jennings will be closed Tuesday, Aug. 29.

in Jennings will be closed Tuesday, Aug. 29. Vernon Parish Schools will be closed Tuesday, Aug. 29.

will be closed Tuesday, Aug. 29. Allen Parish Schools and central offices will be closed Tuesday, Aug. 29.

and central offices will be closed Tuesday, Aug. 29. Beauregard Parish Schools will be closed Tuesday, Aug. 29.

will be closed Tuesday, Aug. 29. Jefferson Davis Public Schools will be closed Tuesday, Aug. 29

will be closed Tuesday, Aug. 29 The Cameron Parish School Board central office and schools will be closed through Friday, Sept. 1.

central office and schools will be closed through Friday, Sept. 1. First Baptist Christian Academy in Moss Bluff will be closed Tuesday, Aug. 29.

in Moss Bluff will be closed Tuesday, Aug. 29. Bethel Christian School in Jennings will be closed Tuesday, Aug. 29.

in Jennings will be closed Tuesday, Aug. 29. Lake Charles Charter Academy will be closed Tuesday, Aug. 29 and Wednesday, Aug. 30.

will be closed Tuesday, Aug. 29 and Wednesday, Aug. 30. Lake Charles College Prep will be closed Tuesday, Aug 29 and Wednesday, Aug. 30.

will be closed Tuesday, Aug 29 and Wednesday, Aug. 30. Southwest Louisiana Charter Academy will be closed Tuesday, Aug. 29 and Wednesday, Aug. 30.

will be closed Tuesday, Aug. 29 and Wednesday, Aug. 30. SOWELA Technical Community College's main campus in Lake Charles and Morgan Smith Instructional Site in Jennings will remain closed on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

main campus in Lake Charles and Morgan Smith Instructional Site in Jennings will remain closed on Tuesday, Aug. 29. McNeese State University is closed Tuesday, Aug. 29.

is closed Tuesday, Aug. 29. Unitech Training Academy will be closed Tuesday, Aug. 29.

will be closed Tuesday, Aug. 29. Lamar State College in Orange, Texas, is closed Tuesday, Aug. 29.

in Orange, Texas, is closed Tuesday, Aug. 29. UL Lafayette is closed Tuesday, Aug. 29.

is closed Tuesday, Aug. 29. LSU in Eunice is closed Tuesday, Aug. 29.

in Eunice is closed Tuesday, Aug. 29. Delta Tech in Lake Charles will be closed Tuesday, Aug. 29 and Wednesday, Aug. 30.

in Lake Charles will be closed Tuesday, Aug. 29 and Wednesday, Aug. 30. Bishop Boland Episcopal Day School will be closed Tuesday, Aug. 29.

will be closed Tuesday, Aug. 29. Hamilton Christian School will be closed Tuesday, Aug. 29 and Wednesday, Aug. 30.

will be closed Tuesday, Aug. 29 and Wednesday, Aug. 30. The Literacy Council of SWLA will not have HiSET prep classes or ESL classes in Lake Charles, Jennings, Grand Lake, or DeRidder on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

will not have HiSET prep classes or ESL classes in Lake Charles, Jennings, Grand Lake, or DeRidder on Tuesday, Aug. 29. Glad Tidings Preschool will be closed Tuesday, Aug. 29.

will be closed Tuesday, Aug. 29. New Beginnings Learning and Development Center in Lake Charles will be closed Tuesday, Aug. 29 and Wednesday, Aug. 30.

in Lake Charles will be closed Tuesday, Aug. 29 and Wednesday, Aug. 30. University United Methodist Day School will be closed Tuesday, Aug. 29.

will be closed Tuesday, Aug. 29. Hayleigh's Childcare Learning and Development Center will be closed Tuesday, Aug. 29.

will be closed Tuesday, Aug. 29. Avery James School of Cosmetology will be closed Tuesday, Aug. 29.

will be closed Tuesday, Aug. 29. St. Luke-Simpson Childcare Center in Lake Charles will be closed Tuesday, Aug. 29.

in Lake Charles will be closed Tuesday, Aug. 29. Grace Child Care and Learning Center in Allen Parish will be closed Tuesday, Aug. 29.

in Allen Parish will be closed Tuesday, Aug. 29. Leap Into Learning Child Development Center in Lake Charles will be closed Tuesday, Aug. 29.

Lake Charles will be closed Tuesday, Aug. 29. Ready Set Grow Childcare Center in Moss Bluff is closed Tuesday, Aug. 29.

in Moss Bluff is closed Tuesday, Aug. 29. Mrs. Ellen's Daycare Center in Lake Charles will be closed Tuesday, Aug. 29

in Lake Charles will be closed Tuesday, Aug. 29 Grace Child Care and Learning Center in Allen Parish will be closed Tuesday, Aug. 29.

Government offices

All Calcasieu Parish Police Jury offices will be closed Tuesday, Aug. 29. Numerous personnel will continue working on weather-related parish functions. The main CPPJ phone number, 337-721-3500 will be staffed on Tuesday.

offices will be closed Tuesday, Aug. 29. Numerous personnel will continue working on weather-related parish functions. The main CPPJ phone number, 337-721-3500 will be staffed on Tuesday. Calcasieu Parish District Attorney's Office will be closed Tuesday, Aug. 29.

will be closed Tuesday, Aug. 29. The 33rd Judicial District Court in Oberlin will be closed Tuesday, Aug. 29.

in Oberlin will be closed Tuesday, Aug. 29. The 14th Judicial District Court in Calcasieu Parish , and the Calcasieu Clerk of Court office will be closed Tuesday, Aug. 29.

, and the office will be closed Tuesday, Aug. 29. The Calcasieu Parish Assessor's Office will be closed on Tuesday, Aug. 28.

will be closed on Tuesday, Aug. 28. Lake Charles City Court will be closed Tuesday, Aug. 29.

will be closed Tuesday, Aug. 29. City of Lake Charles Administrative Offices : The City of Lake Charles will resume normal business operations on Tuesday, Aug. 29 - with the exception of transit services and garbage pickup. All City of Lake Charles administrative offices, including City Hall, will be open during regularly scheduled business hours on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

: The City of Lake Charles will resume normal business operations on Tuesday, Aug. 29 - with the exception of transit services and garbage pickup. All City of Lake Charles administrative offices, including City Hall, will be open during regularly scheduled business hours on Tuesday, Aug. 29. The Sulphur City Court and all city offices will be open Tuesday, Aug. 29.

and all city offices will be open Tuesday, Aug. 29. Westlake City Hall will be open and answering phones for emergency purposes only on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

will be open and answering phones for emergency purposes only on Tuesday, Aug. 29. Calcasieu Parish Public Libraries closed Tuesday, Aug. 29

Hospitals

Lake Charles Memorial Health System will resume normal service on Tuesday, August 29. Patients are asked to call their respective doctor's office in the morning before coming in for the latest updates on their specific appointments.

will resume normal service on Tuesday, August 29. Patients are asked to call their respective doctor's office in the morning before coming in for the latest updates on their specific appointments. MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas will remain closed for outpatient services, appointments and surgeries at all Houston-area locations through Tuesday, Aug. 29.

in Houston, Texas will remain closed for outpatient services, appointments and surgeries at all Houston-area locations through Tuesday, Aug. 29. SWLA Center for Health Services all locations closed on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

all locations closed on Tuesday, Aug. 29. Lake Charles Behavioral Health Clinic will be closed Wednesday, Aug. 30.

Roads

Moss Bluff

Ravenhurst Road

North Perkins Ferry Road - barricaded between Gillis Cutoff and Clark Court

Sulphur

Walker Road north of Pete Seay Road

Pete Seay Road

Calcasieu Parish

La. 384 closed at Black Bayou Pontoon Bridge

Opelousas Street near I-210 is closed due to high water.

I-210 westbound ramp at exit 7, Enterprise Blvd., is closed to traffic.

I-210 eastbound exit ramp at Legion Street in Lake Charles is closed.

I-10 westbound entrance and exit ramps at Opelousas Street are closed.

I-10 Westbound exit ramp at exit 43 in Iowa is closed due to high water.

Jeff Davis Parish (The following roads are currently flooded, impassible, washed out or will be soon):

Pinehill Cemetery Road

Gro Racca

Hines Rd.

Bell & Clifton Rd

Pousson & Clifton Rd

Parish Line & Clifton Rd

I-10 Westbound Exit Ramp in Welsh

Constance West of Bell Rd.

Lee Rd.

Longion Rd.

Constance East of Legion

Gillson & Hwy 383

10000 block of Bryan Rd.

Radio Tower Rd.

Meche & Pine Island Hwy

Pine Island Hwy East of Hwy 99

Pine Island Hwy & Elton Dr.

Hwy 165 Southbound & 1st Ave., Fenton

Beauregard Parish (the following roads are flooded as of Aug. 28 at 1:30 p.m.)

Chester Davis Road

Loftin Road

S. Mennonite Road

Ball Road

Griffin Road

Pete Wyatt Road

Bannister Road

Ragel Road

Hauser Road

Red Head Creek Road

Bob Ensminger Road

Jack Nelson Road

Longville Road

Franklin Road

Whiddon Road

Gaytine Road

Ewell Cooley Road

Pleasant Hill Road

Clifford Cooley Road

Cameron Parish (these roads are not closed to traffic, but have experienced periods of standing water. Drivers should exercise caution when traveling on them)

Creole

East Cameron Drive (PR 362)

East Creole Highway (State Highway 1143)

Victoria Lane (PR 212)

Jim Road (PR 375)

Dump Road

Boudreaux Road (PR 214)

Barro Road (PR 213)

Parish Road 209

Parish Road 207

Grand Chenier

Bonsall Road (PR 230)

Carl McCall Road (PR 229)

Chenier Perdue Road (East End) (PR 216)

Churchill Road (PR 145)

East & West Miller Road (PR 230)

Indian Point Road (PR 231)

Little Chenier Road (PR 201)

McCall Street (PR 222)

Mermentau River Road Gravel (PR 218)

Montie Road (PR 133)

North Island Road (PR 147)

State Highway 82 (Mile Marker 62 to North Island Road)

TT Mhire Road (134)

Grand Lake

Alfred Duhon Road (PR 428)

Beau Clos Road (PR 4012)

Beau Chemin Road (PR 4011)

Belle Savanne Road (PR 4001)

Borne Lane (PR 4416)

Brian Circle (PR 4015)

Brent Road (PR 431)

Cemetery Road (PR 4157)

Chalkley Road (PR 434)

Clyde Oliver Lane (PR 427)

Cox Road (PR 435)

Delaney Road (PR 412)

Dupont Road (PR 464)

Family Road (PR 416)

Faulk Lane (PR 413)

Fosson Lane (PR 467)

Fruge Road (PR 439)

George Hebert Road (PR 447)

Granger Lane (PR 402)

Grangerville Rd (PR 441)

Hackett’s Road (PR 443)

Ida Lane (PR 4416)

Joe Demarest (PR 414)

Klumpp Lane (PR 4114)

LaBove Road (PR 429)

LeBouef Road (PR 434)

Little Pasture Road (PR 477)

O’Blanc Road (PR 442)

Mallard Lane (PR 4125)

McCain Road (End of the Road) (PR 424)

Mott Road (PR 489)

Myles Road (PR 473)

Parish Line Road (PR 401)

Paul Road (PR 453)

Robinson Road (PR 436)

Shawnee Lane (PR 4121)

State Highway 384 (Intermittently inundated from intersection with State Highway 27 (Hackett’s Corner) to State Highway 385 (Boone’s Corner))

Tans Road (PR 425)

Teal Street (PR 4123)

Vincent Lane (PR 405)

North Precht Road (PR 429)

Welch Road (PR 438)

Willow Ridge Road (PR 4100)

Hackberry

Channelview Drive (PR 610)

Riggs Drive (PR 629)

Johnson Bayou

Alvin Lane (PR 553)

Bill’s Lane (PR 541)

Buds Lane (PR 560 & PR 561)

Deep Bayou Road (PR 545)

Isaac Road (PR 539)

Middle Ridge Road (PR 536)

Romero Road (PR 543)

Gulfview (Little Florida) washout repaired (PR 528)

Smith Ridge Road (PR 548)

Uriah Lane (PR 537)

Klondike/Lowry

Oak Ridge Road (PR 113)

Les Rois Road (PR 105E)

Talens Landing Road (PR 104S)

Cory Road (PR 108)

North Drake Road (PR 111N)

Greenhouse Lane (PR 123)

Streeter Road (PR 127)

Roads - (the following roads haven't been closed, but they have water on them, and drivers should exercise caution when traveling on them. Roads are not passable unless otherwise noted):

Moss Bluff

Duplechain / West Laura

North Perkins Ferry Road / Clark Road

Shellie Road

Topsy Road, north of the Parish

Belfield / Whippoorwhill (PASSABLE)

Lake Charles

Elliott Road / Tank Farm Road

Hwy 14 East / Corbina Road

House Road

South Park Road - South of McNeese

The "fish" streets (Tuna, Dolphin, Snapper, etc.)

Luke Powers Road (PASSABLE)

Iowa / Bell City

Canal Road / Manchester

Manchester Road / Joe Spears

McCown Road between D Hebert Road and Ardoin

Alta Road / Longion Road (PASSABLE, BUT RISING)

Sulphur

Golden Road / Thompson Road

WPA Road / Hwy 90

Carlyss

Currie Drive

Lapaix / Bonvie

Pete Seay Road (PASSABLE)

DeQuincy

Bud Bennett Road (PASSABLE)

Foster Brothers / Navajo Road (PASSABLE)

400 BLK Route 66 (PASSABLE)

Vinton

2600 BLK Foreman Road

5100 BLK Gray Road

Hwy 90 between Horridge Street and West Street (WB lane under water)

900 BLK Robertson cutoff road (PASSABLE)

Gum Island west of Choupique Road (PASSABLE)

Garrie Cutoff Road (PASSABLE BUT HOLDING WATER)

Parks and waterways

Sam Houston Jones State Park is closed through Sunday, Sept. 3.

is closed through Sunday, Sept. 3. Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge is closed until further notice.

is closed until further notice. Calcasieu River from the I-10 bridge north to the parish line , is closed to all recreational traffic since 8 a.m. Saturday.

, is closed to all recreational traffic since 8 a.m. Saturday. Millennium Park will remain closed through Sunday, Aug. 27.

will remain closed through Sunday, Aug. 27. Fitzenreiter boat launch, located in Riverside Park, will remain closed until further notice.

Post offices

Cameron Post Office (70631), 144 Adam Roux St.

(70631), 144 Adam Roux St. Hackberry Post Office (70645), 904 Main St.

(70645), 904 Main St. Hayes Post Office (70646), 7760 E. La.14

Services

Calcasieu Waste Management will resume regular collection services on Tuesday, Aug. 29, in areas impacted by Tropical Storm Harvey. Routes originally scheduled for Monday, Aug. 28 will be collected on Tuesday, Aug. 29. Routes originally scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 29, will collect Wednesday, Aug. 30, with the remaining days of this week being collected the day after their regularly scheduled collection date, pending conditions.

Lake Charles City garbage and trash pickup will be temporarily suspended Tuesday. Because of expected winds and rain from Harvey, all residents are asked to bring their garbage cans off the street and place them in a secure location. A revised pickup schedule will be posted once services resume.

The City of Sulphur garbage and trash pickup is tentatively scheduled to run on Tuesday in an attempt to collect Monday routes. Customers whose garbage/trash pickup is normally scheduled for Monday OR Tuesday should place their cans at the road.

tentatively scheduled to run on Tuesday in an attempt to collect Monday routes. Customers whose garbage/trash pickup is normally scheduled for Monday OR Tuesday should place their cans at the road. Lake Charles City Transit services will be temporarily suspended on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

services will be temporarily suspended on Tuesday, Aug. 29. Cameron Parish trash routes NO GARBAGE COLLECTION ON MONDAY Monday's route will be run Tuesday. Tuesday's route will be run Wednesday. Wednesday's route will be run Thursday. Thursday's route will be run Friday. Friday's route will be run Saturday.

trash routes Waste Connections trash pick up was suspended on Monday, Aug. 28

trash pick up was suspended on Monday, Aug. 28 Monday's route will be picked up on Tuesday, Aug. 29

Tuesday's route will be picked up on Wednesday, Aug. 30

Wednesday's route will be picked up on Thursday, Aug. 31

Thursday's route will be picked up on Friday, Sept. 1

Friday's route will be picked up on Saturday, Sept. 2

UPDATE: Garbage collection will be suspended for Beauregard and Vernon parishes on Tuesday, Aug. 29. No decision has yet been made on garbage collection in the parishes for the rest of the week.

Town of Iowa garbage collection was suspended on Monday, Aug. 28.

garbage collection was suspended on Monday, Aug. 28. Monday's route will be run Tuesday, Aug. 29.

Tuesday's route will be run Wednesday, Aug. 30.

Businesses

LifeShare Blood Center will be closed Tuesday, Aug. 29. They are scheduled to be open Wednesday, Aug. 30; Wednesday hours have not yet been set.

will be closed Tuesday, Aug. 29. They are scheduled to be open Wednesday, Aug. 30; Wednesday hours have not yet been set. The St. Nicholas Center for Children will be closed Wednesday, Aug. 30.

will be closed Wednesday, Aug. 30. All Calcasieu branches of First Federal Bank will be closed Tuesday, Aug. 29.

will be closed Tuesday, Aug. 29. The Safety Council of SWLA (Lake Charles and Sulphur locations) will be closed Tuesday, Aug. 29.

(Lake Charles and Sulphur locations) will be closed Tuesday, Aug. 29. JD Bank locations in Lake Charles, Sulphur, Westlake, Moss Bluff, Carlyss and Kinder will be closed Tuesday, Aug. 29.

locations in Lake Charles, Sulphur, Westlake, Moss Bluff, Carlyss and Kinder will be closed Tuesday, Aug. 29. The Lake Charles Regional Airport is open Monday, Aug. 28, but all flights have been canceled for the day.

is open Monday, Aug. 28, but all flights have been canceled for the day. CSE Federal Credit Union branches will be closed Tuesday, Aug. 29. Check Facebook, website www.csefu.org or Disaster Hotline for updates.

Allen Action Agency will be closed Tuesday, Aug. 29.

will be closed Tuesday, Aug. 29. Northrop Grumman Maintenance and Modification Center in Lake Charles will be closed Tuesday, Aug. 29

in Lake Charles will be closed Tuesday, Aug. 29 The Southwest Louisiana Credit Union branches in Lake Charles, Sulphur and Westlake will be closed Tuesday, Aug. 29.

Events

The September meeting of the Downtown Development Authority LDS has been cancelled. The next meeting of the Downtown Development Authority will be the regularly scheduled monthly meeting on October 2, 2017, at 5:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, City Hall, 326 Pujo St., Lake Charles

has been cancelled. The next meeting of the Downtown Development Authority will be the regularly scheduled monthly meeting on October 2, 2017, at 5:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, City Hall, 326 Pujo St., Lake Charles The regularly scheduled Lake Charles City Council agenda meeting and the public hearing on the proposed 2017-2018 Capital and Operating Budget will be held as planned on Tuesday, August 29 at 5:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, 326 Pujo St.

and the public hearing on the proposed 2017-2018 Capital and Operating Budget will be held as planned on Tuesday, August 29 at 5:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, 326 Pujo St. The Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Fresh Start, II Expungement Initiative, that was scheduled for this coming Wednesday, Aug. 30, has been postponed. A new date is not yet known.

The Aug. 28 Regular Board meeting for the Lake Charles Harbor and Terminal District has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 30 at 5 p.m. in the Port boardroom located at 1611 W. Sallier St., Lake Charles.

has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 30 at 5 p.m. in the Port boardroom located at 1611 W. Sallier St., Lake Charles. Lake Charles North Redevelopment Authority has canceled community meetings that were planned for Tuesday, August 29 in the Lake Charles Civic Center. The 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. meeting are both canceled. The meetings will be rescheduled at a later date and posted online at www.lcnra.com.

has canceled community meetings that were planned for Tuesday, August 29 in the Lake Charles Civic Center. The 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. meeting are both canceled. The meetings will be rescheduled at a later date and posted online at www.lcnra.com. YOUniversity professional development event scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 30 has been canceled.

professional development event scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 30 has been canceled. The Southwest Louisiana Central Trades and Labor Council has canceled its annual Labor Day Picnic, which was scheduled for Monday, Sept. 4th.

has canceled its annual Labor Day Picnic, which was scheduled for Monday, Sept. 4th. Groundbreaking for new middle school at First Baptist Church Sanctuary at 543 Ockley will be moved in the Sanctuary at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

at 543 Ockley will be moved in the Sanctuary at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30. Hobo Hotel's annual auction and dinner scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 29 has been postponed to Thursday, Sept. 28.

