LATEST CLOSURES: McNeese closed Tuesday

Here is a list of storm-related closures around Southwest Louisiana:

UPDATE: McNeese State University, all Calcasieu Parish Diocese schools,and Jeff Davis Parish schools are closed Tuesday, Aug 29.

LCPD is reporting that the following roads are flooded: I-10 Opelousas westbound on- and off-ramps; Opelousas eastbound off-ramp; Enterprise eastbound off-ramp; Enterprise westbound on-ramp; Belden on both ramps.

LCPD is also reporting that I-120 westbound is flooded at the Ryan Street exit. Avoid the area.

Also, Allen, Beauregard and Vernon Parish schools will be closed, Monday, Aug. 28.

Schools and churches

The Calcasieu Parish School Board will be closed Monday, Aug. 28. Public and private schools will be closed.

will be closed Monday, Aug. 28. Public and private schools will be closed. Catholic Schools in Cameron Parish and the school in Jennings will be closed Monday, Aug. 28.

and the school in Jennings will be closed Monday, Aug. 28. Allen Parish Schools and central offices closed Monday, Aug. 28.

and central offices closed Monday, Aug. 28. Beauregard Parish Schools closed Monday, Aug. 28.

closed Monday, Aug. 28. Jefferson Davis Public Schools will be closed Monday, Aug. 28.

will be closed Monday, Aug. 28. The Cameron Parish School Board central office and schools will be closed Monday, Aug. 28.

central office and schools will be closed Monday, Aug. 28. First Baptist Christian Academy in Moss Bluff will be closed Monday, Aug. 28.

in Moss Bluff will be closed Monday, Aug. 28. First Methodist School in Lake Charles will be closed Monday, Aug. 28.

will be closed Monday, Aug. 28. Bethel Christian School in Jennings will be closed Monday, Aug. 28. and Tuesday, Aug. 29.

in Jennings will be closed Monday, Aug. 28. and Tuesday, Aug. 29. Lake Charles Charter Academy will be closed Monday, Aug. 28.

will be closed Monday, Aug. 28. Lake Charles College Prep will be closed Monday, Aug. 28.

will be closed Monday, Aug. 28. ABC Training Center in Westlake will be closed Monday, Aug. 28.

in Westlake will be closed Monday, Aug. 28. Southwest Louisiana Charter Academy will be closed Monday, Aug. 28.

will be closed Monday, Aug. 28. SOWELA Technical Community College offices are closed and all classes canceled Monday, August 28, 2017, due to inclement weather as a result of Hurricane Harvey. This includes both the main campus in Lake Charles and the Morgan Smith Site in Jennings.

offices are closed and all classes canceled Monday, August 28, 2017, due to inclement weather as a result of Hurricane Harvey. This includes both the main campus in Lake Charles and the Morgan Smith Site in Jennings. McNeese State University is closed Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 28 and 29.

is closed Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 28 and 29. Unitech Training Academy will be closed Monday, Aug. 28.

will be closed Monday, Aug. 28. Lamar State College in Orange, Texas, is closed on Monday, Aug. 28, and Tuesday, Aug. 29.

in Orange, Texas, is closed on Monday, Aug. 28, and Tuesday, Aug. 29. The Catholic Masses scheduled for this weekend at St. Mary Catholic Church in Big Lake have been moved to St. Patrick Catholic Church in Sweetlake. Here is the following Mass schedule: Saturday at 4:30 p.m., and Sunday at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. For more information, call Wendy Primeaux at 337-439-7436.

in Big Lake have been moved to St. Patrick Catholic Church in Sweetlake. Here is the following Mass schedule: Saturday at 4:30 p.m., and Sunday at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. For more information, call Wendy Primeaux at 337-439-7436. Delta Tech in Lake Charles will be closed Monday, Aug. 28.

in Lake Charles will be closed Monday, Aug. 28. Bishop Boland Episcopal Day School will be closed Monday, Aug. 28.

will be closed Monday, Aug. 28. Hamilton Christian School will be closed Monday, Aug. 28.

will be closed Monday, Aug. 28. Calcasieu Parish Public Library branches and facilities will be closed on Monday, Aug. 28. No fines will be charged during the closure period.

branches and facilities will be closed on Monday, Aug. 28. No fines will be charged during the closure period. The Literacy Council of SWLA will not have HiSET prep classes or ESL classes in Lake Charles, Jennings, Grand Lake, or DeRidder on Monday.

will not have HiSET prep classes or ESL classes in Lake Charles, Jennings, Grand Lake, or DeRidder on Monday. Angel Babies Childcare and Development Center in Iowa will be closed Monday, Aug. 28.

in Iowa will be closed Monday, Aug. 28. Glad Tidings Preschool will be closed Monday, Aug. 28.

will be closed Monday, Aug. 28. Ms. Ellen's Daycare in Lake Charles will be closed Monday, Aug. 28.

in Lake Charles will be closed Monday, Aug. 28. New Beginnings Learning Development Center will be closed Monday, Aug. 28.

will be closed Monday, Aug. 28. University United Methodist Day School will be closed Monday, Aug. 28.

will be closed Monday, Aug. 28. Hayleigh's Childcare Learning and Development Center will be closed Monday, Aug. 28.

will be closed Monday, Aug. 28. Ship's Ahoy Children's Academy in Lake Charles will be closed Monday, Aug. 28.

in Lake Charles will be closed Monday, Aug. 28. Little Thinkers Learning Campus in Iowa will be closed Monday, Aug. 28.

in Iowa will be closed Monday, Aug. 28. Avery James School of Cosmetology will be closed on Monday, Aug. 28.

will be closed on Monday, Aug. 28. Ready Set Grow in Moss Bluff will be closed on Monday, Aug. 28.

in Moss Bluff will be closed on Monday, Aug. 28. Leap into Learning Child Development Center in Lake Charles will be closed Monday, Aug. 28.

in Lake Charles will be closed Monday, Aug. 28. St. Luke-Simpson Childcare Center in Lake Charles will be closed Monday, Aug. 28.

in Lake Charles will be closed Monday, Aug. 28. All About Me Learning Center in Lake Charles will be closed Monday, Aug. 28.

in Lake Charles will be closed Monday, Aug. 28. Allen Action Agency Head Start will be closed Monday, Aug. 28.

will be closed Monday, Aug. 28. LSUE in Eunice will be closed Monday, Aug. 28. This includes classes at LGMCSW and the Academy. LSUE students at LSUA follow A's schedule. For updates, visit www.lseu.edu.

in Eunice will be closed Monday, Aug. 28. This includes classes at LGMCSW and the Academy. LSUE students at LSUA follow A's schedule. For updates, visit www.lseu.edu. Catholic Charities of Southwest Louisiana will be closed Monday, Aug. 28.

Government offices

All Calcasieu Parish Police Jury offices will be closed Monday, Aug. 28.

offices will be closed Monday, Aug. 28. All Cameron Parish governmental offices will be closed Monday, Aug. 28.

governmental offices will be closed Monday, Aug. 28. Calcasieu Parish District Attorney's Office will be closed Monday, Aug. 28.

will be closed Monday, Aug. 28. Calcasieu Parish Courthouse, including the Clerk of Court office, will be closed Monday, Aug. 28.

including the Clerk of Court office, will be closed Monday, Aug. 28. The Calcasieu Assessor's Office will be closed on Monday, Aug. 28.

will be closed on Monday, Aug. 28. State of Louisiana Division of Administration offices in Calcasieu and Cameron parishes will be closed Aug. 28.

offices in Calcasieu and Cameron parishes will be closed Aug. 28. Lake Charles City Court will be closed Monday, Aug. 28.

will be closed Monday, Aug. 28. City of Lake Charles Administrative Offices : All non-essential City of Lake Charles administrative offices and services, including City Hall, will be closed during regular business hours from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. effective Monday, August 28, per an executive order signed by Mayor Nic Hunter Sunday.

: All non-essential City of Lake Charles administrative offices and services, including City Hall, will be closed during regular business hours from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. effective Monday, August 28, per an executive order signed by Mayor Nic Hunter Sunday. The Jefferson Davis Parish Courthouse will be closed Monday, Aug. 28.

will be closed Monday, Aug. 28. The Sulphur City Court will be closed Monday, Aug. 28.

will be closed Monday, Aug. 28. All City of Sulphur offices will be closed Monday, Aug. 28.

will be closed Monday, Aug. 28. Westlake City Hall will be closed Monday, Aug. 28.

will be closed Monday, Aug. 28. The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s administrative office, tax office, and departments with non-essential personnel will be closed Monday, August 28. CPSO Patrol Division and the high water team will be available to help anyone who finds themselves in an emergency situation, trapped in their home and needs help evacuating, or has any other weather-related issues. Please call 911 or the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 491-3700 if you have an emergency. The public may call the CPSO Call Center for non-emergency concerns or issues at 337-491-3846.

Hospitals

Lake Charles Memorial Health System has canceled all surgeries, and clinic offices will be closed on Monday, August 28 due to Harvey. A decision on the rest of the week will be made on a day-by-day basis.

has canceled all surgeries, and clinic offices will be closed on Monday, August 28 due to Harvey. A decision on the rest of the week will be made on a day-by-day basis. Imperial Calcasieu Human Services Authority will be closed Monday, Aug. 28 due to Harvey.

will be closed Monday, Aug. 28 due to Harvey. SWLA Center for Health Services Lake Charles and Oberlin clinics will be closed Monday, Aug. 28. due to Harvey. A decision on the rest of the week will be made on a day-by-day basis.

Lake Charles and Oberlin clinics will be closed Monday, Aug. 28. due to Harvey. A decision on the rest of the week will be made on a day-by-day basis. The Sleep Disorder Center will be closed Monday, Aug. 28

will be closed Monday, Aug. 28 Imperial Health Imaging and Imperial Health will be closed Monday, Aug. 28

will be closed Monday, Aug. 28 MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas will remain closed for outpatient services, appointments and surgeries at all Houston-area locations through Tuesday, Aug. 29.

Roads

Moss Bluff

Ravenhurst Road

North Perkins Ferry Road - barricaded between Gillis Cutoff and Clark Court

Sulphur

Walker Road north of Pete Seay Road

Pete Seay Road

Westlake

607 Wayside Drive

Jeff Davis Parish (The following roads are currently flooded, impassible, washed out or will be soon):

Pinehill Cemetery Road

Gro Racca

Hines Rd.

Bell & Clifton Rd

Pousson & Clifton Rd

Parish Line & Clifton Rd

I-10 Westbound Exit Ramp in Welsh

Constance West of Bell Rd.

Lee Rd.

Longion Rd.

Constance East of Legion

Gillson & Hwy 383

10000 block of Bryan Rd.

Radio Tower Rd.

Meche & Pine Island Hwy

Pine Island Hwy East of Hwy 99

Pine Island Hwy & Elton Dr.

Hwy 165 Southbound & 1st Ave., Fenton

Roads - (the following roads haven't been closed, but they have water on them, and drivers should exercise caution when traveling on them. Roads are not passable unless otherwise noted):

Moss Bluff

Duplechain / West Laura

North Perkins Ferry Road / Clark Road

Shellie Road

Topsy Road, north of the Parish

Belfield / Whippoorwhill (PASSABLE)

Lake Charles

Elliott Road / Tank Farm Road

Hwy 14 East / Corbina Road

House Road

South Park Road - South of McNeese

The "fish" streets (Tuna, Dolphin, Snapper, etc.)

Luke Powers Road (PASSABLE)

Iowa / Bell City

Canal Road / Manchester

Manchester Road / Joe Spears

McCown Road between D Hebert Road and Ardoin

Alta Road / Longion Road (PASSABLE, BUT RISING)

Sulphur

Golden Road / Thompson Road

WPA Road / Hwy 90

Carlyss

Currie Drive

Lapaix / Bonvie

Pete Seay Road (PASSABLE)

DeQuincy

Bud Bennett Road (PASSABLE)

Foster Brothers / Navajo Road (PASSABLE)

400 BLK Route 66 (PASSABLE)

Vinton

2600 BLK Foreman Road

5100 BLK Gray Road

Hwy 90 between Horridge Street and West Street (WB lane under water)

900 BLK Robertson cutoff road (PASSABLE)

Gum Island west of Choupique Road (PASSABLE)

Garrie Cutoff Road (PASSABLE BUT HOLDING WATER)

Parks and waterways

Sam Houston Jones State Park is closed through Sunday, Sept. 3.

is closed through Sunday, Sept. 3. Sulphur Parks & Recreation facilities will be closed Monday, Aug. 28.

facilities will be closed Monday, Aug. 28. Lake Charles Ward 3 Recreation facilities will be closed Monday, Aug. 28.

facilities will be closed Monday, Aug. 28. Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge is closed until further notice.

is closed until further notice. Calcasieu River from the I-10 bridge north to the parish line , is closing to all recreational traffic at 8 a.m. Saturday.

, is closing to all recreational traffic at 8 a.m. Saturday. Millennium Park will remain closed through Sunday, Aug. 27.

will remain closed through Sunday, Aug. 27. Fitzenreiter boat launch, located in Riverside Park, will remain closed until further notice.

Post offices

Cameron Post Office (70631), 144 Adam Roux St.

(70631), 144 Adam Roux St. Hackberry Post Office (70645), 904 Main St.

(70645), 904 Main St. Hayes Post Office (70646), 7760 E. La.14

Services

All regular trash collection pickup from Calcasieu Waste Management is canceled for Monday, Aug. 28 for Calcasieu Parish residents. The normal routes will run one day late for the rest of the week.

is canceled for Monday, Aug. 28 for Calcasieu Parish residents. The normal routes will run one day late for the rest of the week. Lake Charles City garbage and trash pickup will be suspended on Monday. All residents are asked to bring their garbage cans off the street and place in a secure location.

will be suspended on Monday. All residents are asked to bring their garbage cans off the street and place in a secure location. The City of Sulphur garbage and trash pick up will be suspended until further notice.

up will be suspended until further notice. Lake Charles City Transit services will be temporarily suspended on Monday, Aug. 28.

services will be temporarily suspended on Monday, Aug. 28. Dillon Disposal in Jeff Davis Parish will not be picking up trash on Monday, Aug. 28.

in Jeff Davis Parish will not be picking up trash on Monday, Aug. 28. Southern Solid Waste trash pickup in Iowa will be suspended on Monday, Aug. 28.

in Iowa will be suspended on Monday, Aug. 28. Cameron Parish trash routes NO GARBAGE COLLECTION ON MONDAY Monday's route will be run Tuesday. Tuesday's route will be run Wednesday. Wednesday's route will be run Thursday. Thursday's route will be run Friday. Friday's route will be run Saturday.

trash routes Waste Connections trash pick up will be suspended on Monday, Aug. 28

trash pick up will be suspended on Monday, Aug. 28 Monday's route will be picked up on Tuesday, Aug. 29

Tuesday's route will be picked up on Wednesday, Aug. 30

Wednesday's route will be picked up on Thursday, Aug. 31

Thursday's route will be picked up on Friday, Sept. 1

Friday's route will be picked up on Saturday, Sept. 2

UPDATE: As of 10:36 a.m. Monday, Waste Connections in Beauregard and Vernon Parish are still currently running collection routes as long as roads are passable. Start time has been pushed back to 7 am. Waste Connections will continue to monitor the weather and make any necessary changes as needed.

Town of Iowa garbage collection will be suspended on Monday, Aug. 28.

garbage collection will be suspended on Monday, Aug. 28. Monday's route will be run Tuesday, Aug. 29.

Tuesday's route will be run Wednesday, Aug. 30.

Businesses

Lakeside Bank locations will be closed Monday, Aug. 28.

locations will be closed Monday, Aug. 28. All Calcasieu branches of First Federal Bank will be closed Monday, Aug. 28. The Beauregard branch location will be open.

will be closed Monday, Aug. 28. The Beauregard branch location will be open. Compass Counseling, LLC in Lake Charles will be closed Monday, Aug. 28.

in Lake Charles will be closed Monday, Aug. 28. The Sleep Disorder Center of Louisiana will be closed Monday, Aug. 28.

will be closed Monday, Aug. 28. JD Bank locations in Lake Charles, Sulphur, Westlake, Moss Bluff, Carlyss and Kinder will be closed Monday, Aug. 28.

locations in Lake Charles, Sulphur, Westlake, Moss Bluff, Carlyss and Kinder will be closed Monday, Aug. 28. SPELC Federal Credit Union in Lake Charles will be closed Monday, Aug. 28.

in Lake Charles will be closed Monday, Aug. 28. First National Bank of DeRidder in Lake Charles will be closed Monday, Aug. 28.

in Lake Charles will be closed Monday, Aug. 28. Calcasieu Teachers and Employees Credit Union will be closed Monday, Aug. 28.

will be closed Monday, Aug. 28. All Chase Banks locations will be closed Monday, Aug. 28

locations will be closed Monday, Aug. 28 The Southwest Louisiana Credit Union branches in Lake Charles, Sulphur and Westlake will be closed Monday, Aug. 28.

branches in Lake Charles, Sulphur and Westlake will be closed Monday, Aug. 28. All locations of The Eye Clinic will be closed Monday, Aug. 28.

will be closed Monday, Aug. 28. All locations of Center for Orthopedics will be closed Monday, Aug. 28.

will be closed Monday, Aug. 28. Lake Area Office Products in Lake Charles will be closed Monday, Aug. 28.

in Lake Charles will be closed Monday, Aug. 28. Capital One branches in Cameron, Lake Charles and along the I-10 corridor from Calcasieu Parish to the Texas border will be closed Monday, Aug. 28.

branches in Cameron, Lake Charles and along the I-10 corridor from Calcasieu Parish to the Texas border will be closed Monday, Aug. 28. The Jefferson Financial FCU Branch in Lake Charles will be closed Monday, Aug. 28.

Events

Bingo on Sunday, Aug. 27 at the Knights of Columbus Hall at 356 East Telephone Road in Moss Bluff will be canceled but will resume next Sunday.

YOUniversity professional development event scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 30 will be canceled.

professional development event scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 30 will be canceled. Groundbreaking for new middle school at First Baptist Church Sanctuary at 543 Ockley will be moved in the Sanctuary at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

