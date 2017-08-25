LATEST CLOSURES: Hurricane Harvey - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

By KPLC Digital Staff
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Here is a list of storm-related closures around Southwest Louisiana:

  • Grand Lake High School closed Friday, Aug. 25.
  • Lamar State College in Orange, Texas, is closed on Monday, Aug. 28, and Tuesday, Aug. 29.
  • Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge closed until further notice.
  • The Catholic Masses scheduled for this weekend at St. Mary Catholic Church in Big Lake have been moved to St. Patrick Catholic Church in Sweetlake. Here is the following Mass schedule: Saturday at 4:30 p.m., and Sunday at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. For more information, call Wendy Primeaux at 337-439-7436.

