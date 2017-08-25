Lamar State College-Orange closed Monday and Tuesday due to Hurr - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lamar State College-Orange closed Monday and Tuesday due to Hurricane Harvey

ORANGE, TEXAS (KPLC) -

Lamar State College in Orange, Texas, is closed on Monday, Aug. 28, and Tuesday, Aug. 29, due to Hurricane Harvey.

