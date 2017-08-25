City of Sulphur declares state of emergency in response to Hurricane Harvey

The Sulphur City Council has declared a state of emergency at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 25, in response to Hurricane Harvey.

District 5, Council member Stuart Moss in a statement stresses that this is a proactive measure to protect the City of Sulphur in the event disaster does strike our area. A state of emergency declaration allows the city to make financial decisions more efficiently, should needs arise.

The City of Sulphur is not closing and will continue to run business, as usual, today and will continue to do so until the City Council declares otherwise, Moss added.

Citizens are encouraged to continue monitoring weather conditions as Hurricane Harvey is expected to make landfall in south-central Texas late this evening and will continue to push through southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana next week.

