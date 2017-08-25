VIDEO: Gov. Edwards visits Southwest Louisiana ahead of Hurricane Harvey

Hurricane Harvey is set to make landfall overnight into early Saturday morning near Corpus Christi, Texas. The major weather impacts will remain closer to the center of circulation through Saturday. Although the outer rain bands will move into Southwest Louisiana off and on through Saturday. These will be capable of producing heavy rainfall and breezy conditions; there will also be a small risk of isolated tornadoes as the rain bands move ashore.More >>
The Calcasieu Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness will hold a news conference regarding Tropical Storm Harvey.More >>
Here is a list of storm-related closures around Southwest Louisiana:More >>
Governor John Bel Edwards is planning to make a stop in Lake Charles on Friday, Aug, 25, for the annual LegisGator Luncheon. Edwards will later head to the Calcasieu Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness to meet with emergency response officials who are preparing for Hurricane Harvey. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
KPLC is bringing you the latest on Hurricane Harvey and how it will affect Southwest Louisiana.More >>
