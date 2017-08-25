VIDEO: Gov. Edwards visits Southwest Louisiana ahead of Hurrican - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

VIDEO: Gov. Edwards visits Southwest Louisiana ahead of Hurricane Harvey

By Shireen Santhanasamy, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Gov. John Bel Edwards' website)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Governor John Bel Edwards made a stop in Lake Charles today to speak on Hurricane Harvey.

Edwards spoke at the LegisGator Luncheon, then visited the Calcasieu Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness at 2:30 p.m. to meet with emergency response officials who are preparing for Hurricane Harvey, and to deliver public comments on hurricane preparedness.

