Gov. Edwards to visit Southwest Louisiana ahead of Hurricane Harvey

By Shireen Santhanasamy, Digital Content Producer
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Governor John Bel Edwards is planning to make a stop in Lake Charles today.

Edwards will speak at the LegisGator Luncheon, then will visit the Calcasieu Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness at 1:30 p.m. to meet with emergency response officials who are preparing for Hurricane Harvey.

