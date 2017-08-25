Rockefeller Refuge closed due to Hurricane Harvey

The Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge is closed until further notice due to Hurricane Harvey, according to a statement by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

The Cameron Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness issued a mandatory order of evacuation for all areas south of the Intracoastal Waterway as of 6 a.m. Friday, Aug. 25, due to Hurricane Harvey.

The wildlife refuge, which consists of 76,042 acres, is located in eastern Cameron and western Vermilion parishes.

For more information, visit www.wlf.la.gov. To receive email alerts, signup at http://www.wlf.la.gov/signup.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.