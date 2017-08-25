Rockefeller Refuge closed due to Hurricane Harvey

Hurricane Harvey continues to strengthen and is expected to become a major category three hurricane later today before making landfall over coastal south-central Texas late tonight or early tomorrow morning with winds between 110 and 120 mph near the Corpus Christi area.More >>
The Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge is closed until further notice due to Hurricane Harvey, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.
After losing thousands of books in Hurricanes Rita and Ike, the Cameron Parish Library is not backing down from Harvey. "Cajuns are some tough people," said Dede Sanders, interim director of Cameron Parish Libraries. "It takes a lot to knock us down." For the first time in years, the library is picking up all books from the ground and elevating them in case of flooding. "If we get anything above two feet, we're going to get wet," Sanders said.
Thursday night the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury declared a state of emergency in anticipation of heavy rains from Hurricane Harvey. Dick Gremillion, director of Calcasieu's Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, gave an update to jurors on the hurricane's status and the impacts it will have on our area.
The American Red Cross will hold classes in Lake Charles on Friday, Aug. 25 and Saturday, Aug. 26 to teach volunteers how to operate emergency shelters during disasters. The classes will be held at the Red Cross office at 3512 Kirkman St., from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, and 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, and will focus on the guidelines and procedures for setting up, running and closing a shelter during a disaster.
