Rockefeller Refuge closed due to Hurricane Harvey - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Rockefeller Refuge closed due to Hurricane Harvey

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
(Source: LDWF) (Source: LDWF)
CAMERON PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

The Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge is closed until further notice due to Hurricane Harvey, according to a statement by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

The Cameron Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness issued a mandatory order of evacuation for all areas south of the Intracoastal Waterway as of 6 a.m. Friday, Aug. 25, due to Hurricane Harvey.

The wildlife refuge, which consists of 76,042 acres, is located in eastern Cameron and western Vermilion parishes.

For more information, visit www.wlf.la.gov. To receive email alerts, signup at http://www.wlf.la.gov/signup.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • FIRST ALERT: Harvey on track for a south-central TX landfall late tonight

    FIRST ALERT: Harvey on track for a south-central TX landfall late tonight

    FIRST ALERT: Harvey on track for a south-central TX landfall late tonight

    Friday, August 25 2017 9:08 AM EDT2017-08-25 13:08:14 GMT
    Projected PathProjected Path

    Hurricane Harvey continues to strengthen and is expected to become a major category three hurricane later today before making landfall over coastal south-central Texas late tonight or early tomorrow morning with winds between 110 and 120 mph near the Corpus Christi area.

    More >>

    Hurricane Harvey continues to strengthen and is expected to become a major category three hurricane later today before making landfall over coastal south-central Texas late tonight or early tomorrow morning with winds between 110 and 120 mph near the Corpus Christi area.

    More >>

  • Rockefeller Refuge closed due to Hurricane Harvey

    Rockefeller Refuge closed due to Hurricane Harvey

    Friday, August 25 2017 8:14 AM EDT2017-08-25 12:14:59 GMT
    (Source: LDWF)(Source: LDWF)

    The Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge is closed until further notice due to Hurricane Harvey, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. 

    More >>

    The Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge is closed until further notice due to Hurricane Harvey, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. 

    More >>

  • Cameron Parish Library prepares for worst, hopes for best

    Cameron Parish Library prepares for worst, hopes for best

    Friday, August 25 2017 12:17 AM EDT2017-08-25 04:17:11 GMT
    Source: Christian PiekosSource: Christian Piekos

    After losing thousands of books in Hurricanes Rita and Ike, the Cameron Parish Library is not backing down from Harvey. "Cajuns are some tough people," said Dede Sanders, interim director of Cameron Parish Libraries. "It takes a lot to knock us down." For the first time in years, the library is picking up all books from the ground and elevating them in case of flooding. "If we get anything above two feet, we're going to get wet," Sanders said. A...

    More >>

    After losing thousands of books in Hurricanes Rita and Ike, the Cameron Parish Library is not backing down from Harvey. "Cajuns are some tough people," said Dede Sanders, interim director of Cameron Parish Libraries. "It takes a lot to knock us down." For the first time in years, the library is picking up all books from the ground and elevating them in case of flooding. "If we get anything above two feet, we're going to get wet," Sanders said. A...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly