WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Hurricane Harvey update

The Cameron Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness has issued a mandatory order of evacuation for all areas south of the Intracoastal Waterway as of 6 a.m. Friday, Aug. 25, due to Hurricane Harvey.

Thursday night the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury declared a state of emergency in anticipation of heavy rains from Hurricane Harvey.

After four years in jail, the man accused of shooting down a Lake Charles preacher in the pulpit, Woodrow Karey is out on bond.

The new community-based outpatient clinic for veterans will be toured by three Louisiana members of Congress today. Senators Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy along with Rep. Clay Higgins will check out the clinic at various times today.

The American Red Cross will hold classes in Lake Charles on Friday, Aug. 25 and Saturday, Aug. 26 to teach volunteers how to operate emergency shelters during disasters.

After losing thousands of books in Hurricanes Rita and Ike, the Cameron Parish Library is not backing down from Harvey.

Plus, as Hurricane Harvey makes its way toward the Gulf Coast, Dick Gremillion will be live this morning to explain the latest update on the storm.

And some Vernon Parish residents may be waking up this morning with no power.

In weather, Hurricane Harvey continues to strengthen and is expected to become a major category three hurricane later today before making landfall over coastal south-central Texas late tonight or early tomorrow morning with winds between 115 and 125 mph near the Corpus Christi area. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

