FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Harvey on track for a south-central TX landfall late tonight

Hurricane Harvey continues to strengthen and is expected to become a major category three hurricane later today before making landfall over coastal south-central Texas late tonight or early tomorrow morning with winds between 115 and 125 mph near the Corpus Christi area.

Once the storm moves inland, it will stall for at least 48 hours while weakening over land, but beyond this weekend a lot of questions remain unanswered with what Harvey will do next. Some models show the possibility that Harvey will re-emerge into the water along the coast of SE Texas as it pushes towards Southwest Louisiana early next week, while other scenarios keep the storm much weaker but still produce widespread flooding over SE Texas and SW Louisiana through late next week.

The official forecast from the National Hurricane Center leaves a lot of uncertainty as well, with the consensus that the storm will be much weaker by the time it approaches SW Louisiana in respect to wind speed, with flooding rains being the main concern for our area into next week.

Storm surge of 1 to 3 feet above ground level will begin by early Saturday morning in coastal Cameron Parish with water levels remaining high through the weekend due to the persistent onshore winds, so it is important for those in the evacuation areas of lower Cameron Parish to listen to your emergency managers and leave when told to do so as some roads will be cut off due to flooding.

Wind impacts do not look to be a big issue for Southwest Louisiana with perhaps some gusts of 25 to 35 along the coastal parishes, but the likelihood of tropical storm winds through at least the weekend appears to be highly unlikely for the rest of Southwest Louisiana.

With any landfall of a tropical system, the threat of a few quick spin-up tornadoes will be possible in any of the outer rain bands that move over the area, but that threat is minimal compared to the more significant concern of inland flooding due to days of heavy rainfall.

Make preparations now for the potential for travel difficulties starting Sunday and potentially lasting through Wednesday or even Thursday of next week due to the threat of flooding that could cut off some roads and access ways. Have a plan in place that would allow you to stay put if need be with any necessary supplies to get you through next week.

I will stress that the forecast is still subject to change, but do not want to wait until the last minute to make preparations for what could be a significant flooding event here across Southwest Louisiana much of next week.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry