Sports Person of the Week - Logan Maddox

Coaches will tell you, as they progress in their career, the game-to-game results become less important. Jennings' basketball coach Logan Maddox, learned that a year ago.

"As a younger coach I was worried about the wins and losses. Last year, my mindset changed and I took a step back from worrying about winning or losing every game," said Maddox. "I just tried to help them take a step further in life every single day. That was my goal."

So Maddox had an idea. He created a community based leadership study and mentor program designed to help his players grow as individuals.

"As a coach you think about your program 24/7. It was just one of those laying in bed and wanting to do more than basketball type of ideas. I thought about the guys that we have on board that could probably be a positive role model to our players and it just kind of went from there."

Those mentors range from local pastors to professional musicians.

"Anytime you step out on the playing field or or on the stage, it takes courage. It takes that pat on the back sometimes from someone that isn't in the household to give you that extra push," said mentor Robert Richard. "If we were to all find our niche and step up and encourage her youth, it would greatly change society."

Some mentors reflect on their own upbringing to give players someone to relate to.

"I remember that feeling of loneliness and abandonment and helplessness to be honest with you. If I can just take some time and spend some time with these kids, teaching them life and leadership and even play little ball with him, it'd feel like a win-win," said mentor Blaine St. Germain. "It feels like you're making a difference and you're helping kids who just need little bit of positive reinforcement."

"Some struggles you might not think you can make it out of, but some people that have went through that struggle, did make it out," Jennings forward Trariel Palfrey said. "You could look up to them and think, if they can do it, I can do it."

Maddox is pleased with how the players have responded and he plans to have the mentors stick it out through the season.

"We are taking this opportunity as an advantage," said Palfrey. "With this opportunity, we're doing this program to better ourselves and better others to be leaders and look up to somebody."

