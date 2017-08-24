Cameron Parish Library prepares for worst, hopes for best

After losing thousands of books in Hurricanes Rita and Ike, the Cameron Parish Library is not backing down from Harvey.

"Cajuns are some tough people," said Dede Sanders, interim director of Cameron Parish Libraries. "It takes a lot to knock us down."

For the first time in years, the library is picking up all books from the ground and elevating them in case of flooding.

"If we get anything above two feet, we're going to get wet," Sanders said.

Another conundrum the library is facing ahead of Harvey: book transportation.

"Each shelf is on rollers and we originally bought them thinking we could roll them out," Sanders said. "There's nobody that wants to come down here to haul them out."

The temporary home for the Cameron Library was built in the 40's or 50's, according to Sanders. She's confident the building will hold up during the storms.

"The bones of it are good, that's what we're counting on."

