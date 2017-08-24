CPPJ declares state of emergency in response to Hurricane Harvey

The big issue for our forecast will be potential impacts from Hurricane Harvey. Harvey is a strengthening hurricane that is likely to make landfall near Corpus Christi late Friday or early Saturday. Impacts for our area are highly uncertain due to the number of possibilities for the track into next week. Here is what we do know, Harvey will make landfall well down the coast from our area late Friday or early Saturday.More >>
Thursday night the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury declared a state of emergency in anticipation of heavy rains from Hurricane Harvey. Dick Gremillion, director of Calcasieu's Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, gave an update to jurors on the hurricane's status and the impacts it will have on our area.More >>
The American Red Cross will hold classes in Lake Charles on Friday, Aug. 25 and Saturday, Aug. 26 to teach volunteers how to operate emergency shelters during disasters. The classes will be held at the Red Cross office at 3512 Kirkman St., from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, and 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, and will focus on the guidelines and procedures for setting up, running and closing a shelter during a disaster.More >>
Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic School is closed Thursday due to a water leak, according to Superintendent of Catholic Schools Kimberlee Gazzolo. Only the school is closed today. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
It was clearly an emotional day for Woodrow Karey and his family members, who held tightly to him as he walked out of the Calcasieu jail. He's not a free man as such, because he will still face trial on either second-degree murder or manslaughter with a firearm. Karey is accused of shooting and killing pastor Ronald Harris in front of his congregation in 2013. But he was able to make bond after Judge Clayton Davis reduced it from $500,000 to $50,000.More >>
