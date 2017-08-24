CPPJ declares state of emergency in response to Hurricane Harvey - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

CPPJ declares state of emergency in response to Hurricane Harvey

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Thursday night the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury declared a state of emergency in anticipation of heavy rains from Hurricane Harvey.

Dick Gremillion, director of Calcasieu's Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, gave an update to jurors on the hurricane's status and the impacts it will have on our area. 

The parish's public works department also has been preparing for Harvey and plans to be out working. 

"We had a plan in place to be ready to work all weekend," said parish public works director Allen Wainwright. "It will be active all weekend, but now we're sort of bumping that plan back as the timeline moves to be ready to go in much more force as we get more into the direct impacts." 

Police Juror Hal McMillin is urging drivers to stay off the roads this weekend.

"If you push water into somebody's home it's going to be a very bad situation," said McMillin. "We may not have every street barricaded off, but please use good common sense on this behalf." 

Wainwright says they plan to clean ditches and barricade as many streets as possible this weekend. 

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

