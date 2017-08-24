Red Cross holding volunteer training classes in Lake Charles Friday and Saturday

The American Red Cross will hold classes in Lake Charles on Friday, Aug. 25 and Saturday, Aug. 26 to teach volunteers how to operate emergency shelters during disasters.

The classes will be held at the Red Cross office at 3512 Kirkman St., from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, and 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, and will focus on the guidelines and procedures for setting up, running and closing a shelter during a disaster.

“We need your help now as we prepare for Harvey’s impact across the region, as your time and talent are essential to our community’s resiliency,” said Joshua Joachim, chief executive of the Louisiana Red Cross. “We urge you to sign up now as a volunteer, participate in upcoming trainings, and be ready to help when the need inevitably arises.”

Volunteers constitute about 90 percent of the American Red Cross workforce, according to the organization.

The Red Cross will also hold a class on operating emergency shelters in Lafayette on Saturday, Aug. 26, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at its office at 215 E. Pinhook.

