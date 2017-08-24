Grand Lake High School closed Friday - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Grand Lake High School closed Friday

Posted By Josh White, Digital Content Producer
Hurricane Harvey (Source: KPLC) Hurricane Harvey (Source: KPLC)
CAMERON PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Grand Lake High School will be closed Friday, Aug. 25, due to Hurricane Harvey, said Cameron Schools Superintendent Charles Adkins. 

Grand Lake is the only school in the Cameron Parish School System that's open five days a week.

A mandatory evacuation for parts of the parish was also ordered today due to the hurricane.

