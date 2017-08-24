Mandatory evacuation ordered for areas of Cameron Parish

It was clearly an emotional day for Woodrow Karey and his family members, who held tightly to him as he walked out of the Calcasieu jail. He's not a free man as such, because he will still face trial on either second-degree murder or manslaughter with a firearm. Karey is accused of shooting and killing pastor Ronald Harris in front of his congregation in 2013. But he was able to make bond after Judge Clayton Davis reduced it from $500,000 to $50,000.More >>
Grand Lake High School will be closed on Friday, August 25, due to Hurricane Harvey, said Cameron Schools Superintendent Charles Adkins. Grand Lake is the only school in the Cameron Parish School System that's open five days a week. A mandatory evacuation for parts of Cameron was also ordered today due to the hurricane.
The Cameron Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness has issued a mandatory order of evacuation for all areas south of the Intracoastal Waterway as of 6:00 a.m. Friday, August 25, due to Hurricane Harvey. The evacuation order includes the communities of Hackberry, Johnson Bayou, Holly Beach, Cameron, Creole, Grand Chenier and Big Lake, according to Cameron Parish OHSEP Director Danny Lavergne.
With very little visibility in the murky waters of the Bayou State, many think once something goes underwater it's gone forever. But that's what the Calcasieu Parish Dive Team is specifically trained for. "This is actually my first time in black water," said new recruit, Corporal Tyler Jones. "I'm nervous and excited. It's mostly just a mental thing."
The big issue for our forecast will be potential impacts from Hurricane Harvey. Harvey is a strengthening hurricane that is likely to make landfall near Corpus Christi late Friday or early Saturday. Impacts for our area are highly uncertain due to the number of possibilities for the track into next week. Here is what we do know, Harvey will make landfall well down the coast from our area late Friday or early Saturday.
