Mandatory evacuation ordered for areas of Cameron Parish

By KPLC Digital Staff
CAMERON PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

The Cameron Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness has issued a mandatory order of evacuation for all areas south of the Intracoastal Waterway as of 6:00 a.m. Friday, August 25, due to Hurricane Harvey.

The evacuation order includes the communities of Hackberry, Johnson Bayou, Holly Beach, Cameron, Creole, Grand Chenier and Big Lake, according to Cameron Parish OHSEP Director Danny Lavergne.

Cameron OHSEP also advises residents of Cameron Parish who live in an area not listed, but which is prone to flooding, to also take all preliminary precautions and finalize their evacuation preparation plans at this time due to the hurricane.

Campers and travel trailers should also be removed from the areas of evacuation, said Lavergne.

Residents will be allowed to re-enter the evacuated areas as long as conditions permit. Once it is determined that traveling is no longer safe in these areas, no one will be allowed to enter, said Lavergne.

Localized heavy rains, high water, downed trees, and power outages are to be expected with the incoming storm system; these conditions are likely to continue through next week.

Once the Cameron Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness determines that the threat has passed and road ways are determined passable, the evacuation order will be lifted and residents will be allowed to re-enter, said Lavergne.

Residents are advised to monitor their local radio and television stations, NOAA weather radio and social media for broadcasts concerning a tropical storm threat or future developments for Cameron Parish, said Lavergne.

For information concerning the evacuation order, Lavergne says to call: 337-775-7048, 337-775-5551, 337-775-5552, or 337-775-5553. You can also sign up for CodeRed alerts at http://public.coderedweb.com/cne/en-US/CDC6FBDA894D.

