Woodrow Karey bonds out of jail

It was clearly an emotional day for Woodrow Karey and his family members, who held tightly to him as he walked out of the Calcasieu jail. He's not a free man as such, because he will still face trial on either second-degree murder or manslaughter with a firearm. Karey is accused of shooting and killing pastor Ronald Harris in front of his congregation in 2013. But he was able to make bond after Judge Clayton Davis reduced it from $500,000 to $50,000.More >>
With very little visibility in the murky waters of the Bayou State, many think once something goes underwater it’s gone forever. But that’s what the Calcasieu Parish Dive Team is specifically trained for. "This is actually my first time in black water," said new recruit, Corporal Tyler Jones. "I'm nervous and excited. It's mostly just a mental thing."More >>
The big issue for our forecast will be potential impacts from Hurricane Harvey. Harvey is a strengthening hurricane that is likely to make landfall near Corpus Christi late Friday or early Saturday. Impacts for our area are highly uncertain due to the number of possibilities for the track into next week. Here is what we do know, Harvey will make landfall well down the coast from our area late Friday or early Saturday.More >>
Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter and his wife Becky have welcomed a new bundle of joy! Mayor Hunter and Becky proudly announced the news on Facebook. Harrison Edward Hunter and his mom are doing great. Nic Hunter Lake Charles Mayor Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
The Calcasieu Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness will hold a news conference regarding Tropical Storm Harvey.More >>
