Woodrow Karey bonds out of jail

It was clearly an emotional day for Woodrow Karey and his family members, who held tightly to him as he walked out of the Calcasieu jail. He's not a free man as such, because he will still face trial on either second-degree murder or manslaughter with a firearm.

Karey is accused of shooting and killing pastor Ronald Harris in front of his congregation in 2013. But he was able to make bond after Judge Clayton Davis reduced it from $500,000 to $50,000.

However, Calcasieu District Attorney John DeRosier says the state is still hoping the Louisiana Supreme Court will uphold a second-degree murder charge. He's disappointed in the bond reduction.

"Anyone we know for a fact committed a homicide, whether it be a second-degree murder or a manslaughter, under these circumstances, in front of 50 people, is a danger to the community," said DeRosier.

Part of the reason Karey has yet to go to trial is because of a long-running dispute over the charge against him. Karey was originally indicted on a manslaughter charge, but the prosecution took the case back to a grand jury, the second time resulting in a second-degree murder charge.

The defense has always said, in coming back with the more serious charge, that the state reneged on a deal. And in June, the state supreme court agreed, throwing out the second-degree murder charge. But the state is asking for a rehearing.

As for the delays, DeRosier says the defense brought them on.

"The defendant is the person that bought the ticket to this event. The defendant is the cause for us being there. The defendant is the cause for himself being in jail," he said.

But for now, Karey is free to spend time with his family after what has no doubt been a long four years in jail.

Defense attorneys Todd Clemons and Adam Johnson decided not to do an interview, but did respond to the suggestion that Karey is a danger to the community.

"Woodrow Karey is a 57-year-old peaceful, Christian man. The only person he has ever been accused of harming in his life is Ronald Harris, whom he believed raped his wife. Woodrow Karey is not a present danger to anyone,” they said in a statement.

“The state had ample opportunity in court today, where cases are adjudicated, to put on evidence of danger to the community and/or argue that to Judge Davis. They did neither," they said.

