Officials gather for second day of briefings on Hurricane Harvey

In just the past 24 hours, Harvey has gone from a Tropical Depression to a Category One Hurricane and it's only expected to get stronger in the next few days.

The hurricane is expected to make landfall sometime late Friday into early Saturday morning on the central Texas coast.

In anticipation of the storm, many across Southwest Louisiana are preparing because Harvey is expected to bring heavy downpours and potential storm surge to the area, so emergency officials are gearing up.

"With any other storm there's always a hidden fear," said Chief Joseph Lewis of the Iowa Fire Dept. "But we have to push that aside because we still have to be here for the public to serve and to be able to be here to respond to any calls that come in."

And for Carlyss Fire Dept. Chief James Stanley, another round of heavy downpours would be detrimental to the area.

"The ground is very saturated because every little bit of rain that we get now, there is no place for it to go except rain off because there's only so much you saturate in so that's what we're looking at," Stanley said.

This comes after several Carlyss residents experienced flooding back in early July. Many of them are still recovering.

"The potential is there," said Stanley, speaking about the heavy rainfall Harvey is expected to bring. "Hopefully people they step up and take all the precautions possible."

National Weather Service Meteorologist Johnathan Brazzell said only time will tell what Harvey has to bring.

"The models are having a very difficult time determining what's going to happen after Saturday," said Brazzell. "That's why we've seen the forecast shift a little bit in the Saturday/Sunday time frame, but right now our best guess is it's going to make landfall move into Texas a little back to the east and go back off shore again."

