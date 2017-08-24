SPECIAL REPORT: Under the surface

Live video from KPLC 7 News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KPLC 7 News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

With very little visibility in the murky waters of the Bayou State, many think once something goes underwater it’s gone forever. But that’s what the Calcasieu Parish Dive Team is specifically trained for.

"This is actually my first time in black water," said new recruit, Corporal Tyler Jones. "I'm nervous and excited. It's mostly just a mental thing."

There is practically zero visibility in the waters of the Calcasieu River.

"This is a straight-line training to get them used to the water and familiar with how it feels to have zero visibility. And in the water we'll be training in today, you can imagine closing your eyes, putting your hands on top of your eyes - that's how dark," said Senior Sgt. Ryan Moreno.

He's handling training for the dive team’s newest members: Cpl. Jones and Cpl. Leanne Adams.

"The first time I actually dove in anything, actually submerged under this black water, to feel it with your hands - it's exciting, it’s almost a rush," said Adams.

It’s that rush that got the two rookies hooked.

"I was raised in water and I’ve never actually dove before this March, and my adrenaline kicked in and I wanted to see the other side of the water," said Jones.

But the mental aspect of diving into water, not able to see what’s in it, Lt. Ron Johnson says often scares off new recruits.

"Black water is not for everyone," said Johnson. "It’s a mindset. You get out there, you can’t see anything. You can feel anything, you touch sharp things, you get bit by crawfish and crabs. You grab things like fish that takes off in your hands. I mean, it’s an interesting world and it can be extremely exhilarating to grab something alive that feels like it’s as big as you and it takes off. You want to go the opposite direction, but you have to stay focused on the mission. You have to stay focused on the search and look for whatever you’re looking for."

"Sometimes still I breathe heavy and really fast," said Adams. "I just have to remind myself it's just water."

It’s a daunting task, having to find something in such large areas of dark water, but it’s that challenge Johnson and Moreno crave.

"The search is the challenge," said Johnson. "You feel accomplished at the end of the day. You’ve excluded areas but you don’t always find what you're looking for and sometimes you find more than you’d bargained for."

"Anybody can dive when they see 150 feet, but for us we take pride in the fact that we do something 99 percent of divers can’t do," said Moreno. "God wired us to be able to recover bodies and dive in yucky, nasty water, and that allows us to bring closure to families quicker than we used to, and it allows us to solve cases and further investigate crimes."

Both have been with the dive team since its inception in 2000.

"Back then, we used ropes and we used hooks and we drug for bodies," said Johnson. "It just wasn’t effective, but that’s what they had been doing for 50 or 60 years, and so we tried to bring more modern technology through studies, research, and more dive training."

Dive team members come from all different departments of the Sheriff’s Office, and they serve part-time.

The team is called to recover bodies, weapons, evidence and even cars - Johnson says they’ve recovered almost 150 since they introduced sonar to their search strategy.

"We have several side scan sonars that help us look through the black murky water and we get an image of what’s on the bottom," said Moreno. "It can be vehicles, logs, bodies, anything like that."

"When I first started, I went on many drownings where it took three or four days," said Johnson. "Today, we put the sonar out, we mark each target, we put a diver down, and they touch every single target, and we rule that target out. Once we touch that target, we know it’s no longer viable, or that's what we’re looking for."

Since Johnson and the team keep with the newest technology, they are able to improve every day.

Not to mention, they are highly trained.

"Our divers are highly trained past the recreational limit," said Moreno. "Not only are our divers recreationally trained, open-water advanced, open water and rescue, our divers then become certified as public safety divers and UCI divers."

Moreno says they are constantly training, no matter how experienced of a diver.

Because of that high level of training, as well as being one of the largest teams in the state, they are called to other areas of Louisiana and even other states to assist in investigations.

They also have one other asset under their belt. Moreno is a certified Underwater Criminal Investigation Instructor.

"Underwater Criminal Investigation is geared towards the recovery and preservation of evidence from underneath the water," said Moreno. "The class is geared towards body recovery, weapon recovery, search patterns, how to search for those items, and basic black water diving scenarios."

Preserving evidence like fingerprints and DNA, which you might think would wash off in the water…

"Fingerprints can last up to 75 days underwater depending on what type of materials the fingerprint is on," said Moreno.

"We have some mesh bags, so when we locate someone, we bag them where we find them, so any evidence on them is preserved," said Johnson.

Moreno says only around 5 or 10 percent of the dive teams in the U.S. are certified in this evolving field, and Calcasieu Parish is lucky enough to have one of them.

There’s such a large focus on improving and a strong love for the search that really sets the dive team apart.

"It’s the challenge of finding things and knowing it keeps us sharp to do the searches and find these items - it makes you hungry for more, and competitive," said Johnson.

