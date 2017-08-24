Mayor Nic Hunter and wife Becky welcome new baby

Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter and his wife Becky have welcomed a new bundle of joy! Mayor Hunter and Becky proudly announced the news on Facebook. Harrison Edward Hunter and his mom are doing great. Nic Hunter Lake Charles Mayor Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter and his wife Becky have welcomed a new bundle of joy! Mayor Hunter and Becky proudly announced the news on Facebook. Harrison Edward Hunter and his mom are doing great. Nic Hunter Lake Charles Mayor Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
The Calcasieu Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness will hold a news conference regarding Tropical Storm Harvey.More >>
The Calcasieu Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness will hold a news conference regarding Tropical Storm Harvey.More >>
The Community Advisement and Assessment Board will host a community meeting for the residents of District D this evening. Mayor Nic Hunter will not attend the meeting as he'd originally planned; he'll be spending time with his wife after she gave birth to the couple's first child today.More >>
The Community Advisement and Assessment Board will host a community meeting for the residents of District D this evening. Mayor Nic Hunter will not attend the meeting as he'd originally planned; he'll be spending time with his wife after she gave birth to the couple's first child today.More >>
The big issue for our forecast will be potential impacts from Hurricane Harvey. Harvey is a strengthening hurricane that is likely to make landfall near Corpus Christi late Friday or early Saturday. Impacts for our area are highly uncertain due to the number of possibilities for the track into next week. Here is what we do know, Harvey will make landfall well down the coast from our area late Friday or early Saturday.More >>
The big issue for our forecast will be potential impacts from Hurricane Harvey. Harvey is a strengthening hurricane that is likely to make landfall near Corpus Christi late Friday or early Saturday. Impacts for our area are highly uncertain due to the number of possibilities for the track into next week. Here is what we do know, Harvey will make landfall well down the coast from our area late Friday or early Saturday.More >>
With Harvey hot on our heels, local officials in Southwest Louisiana are preparing for the worst.More >>
With Harvey hot on our heels, local officials in Southwest Louisiana are preparing for the worst.More >>