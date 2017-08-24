Mayor Nic Hunter and wife Becky welcome new baby

Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter and his wife, Becky, welcome a new bundle of joy. (Source: Facebook)

Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter and his wife Becky have welcomed a new bundle of joy!

Mayor Hunter and Becky proudly announced the news on Facebook. Harrison Edward Hunter and his mom are doing great.

Mayor Hunter will not be attending tonight's District D meeting as he had planned, city officials say.

