Watching the Tropics; The latest on Harvey

The big issue for our forecast will be potential impacts from Hurricane Harvey. Harvey is a strengthening hurricane that is likely to make landfall near Corpus Christi late Friday or early Saturday. Impacts for our area are highly uncertain due to the number of possibilities for the track into next week.

Here is what we do know, Harvey will make landfall well down the coast from our area late Friday or early Saturday. Harvey could become a major hurricane with winds in excess of 115 mph before landfall. This would end a nearly 12-year drought of major hurricane not making landfall in the United States, the last major hurricane was Wilma in October of 2005!

Impacts for Southwest Louisiana now through landfall in Texas will be minimal as best. It may be a bit breezier than normal at times, but wind speeds will remain less than 30 mph. Offshore could see some stronger gusts at times, but not over land. The bulk of the widespread rainfall is also likely to remain to our southwest closer the hurricane through Saturday.

The only impact we may see locally would be a slight rise in water levels at high tide. Areas that could see higher than normal tides include but are not limited to the following areas: downtown Cameron, Grand Chenier, Black Bayou, the Yacht Club area near the I-10 beach in Lake Charles, and any other low-lying areas along waterways that drain into the Gulf of Mexico. High tide occurs near daylight and again just after sunset at the coast this weekend.

All of the computer models agree on Harvey making landfall down the coast from our area late Friday or early Saturday. Those same models quickly diverge this weekend into early next week on what happens after landfall. Some suggest Harvey will stall over Texas after making landfall and gradually weaken then the remnants eventually head northeast to our area into next week. There are a few models that show Harvey moving back out over the Gulf of Mexico and re-strengthening as it moves northeast toward the coast of Louisiana into next week. Another scenario is that Harvey may move inland then stall and dissipate entirely or slowly move farther inland and never move toward Louisiana.

Obviously with such a wide range of possible scenarios the forecast is extremely difficult and likely to change significantly with time. So be sure to check our forecasts for updates frequently over the next few days. With that said, it would be best to plan for the worst scenario and hopefully nothing happens! So, the worst-case scenario would be the one that shows Harvey moving back over the Gulf and strengthening as it moves toward the coast of Louisiana. This would bring potential wind impacts and surge issues to our area into early next week. But it is worth nothing that this is the outlier at this time, and we will just have to wait and see if more of the models pick up on this scenario or will this model forecast change too with time.

Best-case scenario is the one that shows Harvey remaining inland and dissipating over south or central Texas with little to no impact for Southwest Louisiana! But this too, is an outlier at this time and not a consensus of all the models at this time.

With all that said, my gut says the truth is somewhere between the two scenarios mentioned above. So that means a much weaker Harvey moves near our area next week. This would bring widespread rains to our area possibly as early as Sunday or for sure into Monday and maybe continuing through Wednesday or Thursday. Rainfall totals now through the end of next week would likely be in the 5 to 10 inch range on average across all of Southwest Louisiana, but there could be some localized areas that see double that possibly up to near 20 inches of rain! Obviously, there is no way to know where the heaviest rain will occur, so if you live in a flood prone area you should prepare for flooding! It is important to note that these totals are over several days and not likely to occur at one time. Although it is not impossible for multiple inches of rain to fall in a short amount of time.

Other impacts are not likely to be an issue in the scenario of a weaker version of Harvey moving over our area. Although it certainly could be breezy at times with winds in excess of 30 mph at times. That coupled with saturated ground could cause some trees to fall and that in turn could knock out some power in some area. But widespread damaging winds look unlikely. Although a few thunderstorms could potentially produce isolated tornadoes, but even that risk looks incredibly low at this time.

Bottom-line: The forecast is very uncertain and very likely to change with time. We are in no immediate danger now through Saturday as Harvey will remain well to our south. The issues for us begin Sunday and could get worse into next week and the biggest issue would be rainfall. Although the worst-case scenario needs to be monitored because this would leave us with a limited amount of time to prepare should it materialize. Be sure to follow us for updates and listen to the advice of your local emergency managers.

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

