Mayor Hunter to meet with District D residents this evening

By KPLC Digital Staff
City Council District D (Source: City of Lake Charles) City Council District D (Source: City of Lake Charles)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Mayor Nic Hunter and the Community Advisement and Assessment Board will host a community meeting for the residents of District D this evening. 

The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24 at Prien Lake Park’s Harbor’s Edge Pavilion, at 3100 W. Prien Lake Road, according to the mayor's office.

This meeting follows community meetings recently held in Districts A through C. Meetings are being planned for each district within the City of Lake Charles in the coming weeks.

The next meeting, with residents of District E, will take place Thursday, August 31, at 6 p.m. at the College Oaks Recreation Community Center, at 3518 Ernest Street.

To view a map of the council districts, click HERE.

For more information, you can call 337-491-1382.

