Mayor Hunter to meet with District D residents this evening

With Harvey hot on our heels, local officials in Southwest Louisiana are preparing for the worst.More >>
Mayor Nic Hunter and the Community Advisement and Assessment Board will host a community meeting for the residents of District D tonight. The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. at Prien Lake Park’s Harbor’s Edge Pavilion, at 3100 W. Prien Lake Road, according to the mayor's office. This meeting follows community meetings recently held in Districts A through C.More >>
The man accused of shooting a pastor in his church four years ago bonded out of jail this morning.More >>
Harvey is rapidly intensifying over the Gulf of Mexico today, expected to become a hurricane by this afternoon and strike the south-central coastline of Texas as a major category three hurricane by early Saturday morning, somewhere close to Corpus Christi. Major impacts including life-threatening storm surge and destructive winds will accompany the landfall of this storm initially, followed by life-threatening inland flooding over the weekend in the same area near land...More >>
