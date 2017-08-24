$2 million Powerball ticket sold at Tiger Mart in Lake Arthur

Harvey is rapidly intensifying over the Gulf of Mexico today, expected to become a hurricane by this afternoon and strike the south-central coastline of Texas as a major category three hurricane by early Saturday morning, somewhere close to Corpus Christi. Major impacts including life-threatening storm surge and destructive winds will accompany the landfall of this storm initially, followed by life-threatening inland flooding over the weekend in the same area near land...More >>
A precautionary lockdown has been lifted at LaGrange High School, Calcasieu Parish School Board spokeswoman Holly Holland said.More >>
Sandbag locations in Southwest LouisianaMore >>
The Calcasieu Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness will hold a news conference regarding Tropical Storm Harvey.More >>
