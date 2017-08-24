$2 million Powerball ticket sold at Tiger Mart in Lake Arthur

A Southwest Louisiana mother won $2 million in the Powerball Wednesday night.

The ticket was sold at Tiger Mart in Lake Arthur, where the woman is an assistant manager.

The woman matched five numbers, then had a multiplier of two, said manager April Lemaire.

"When she called (at 7a.m. Thursday morning), I didn't believe her at first," Lemaire said. "Then she sent me a picture and I was so excited for her. If anybody deserves this, it's her."

Lemaire said the highest previous amount she can recall sold at the Tiger Mart was "a few thousand."

The $750 million Powerball was won by Massachusetts woman Mavis Wanczyk.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.